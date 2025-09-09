Snoop Dogg Was So Moved by What Niall Horan Did for This Crying Fan

Niall Horan has just been crowned the heartthrob of The Voice Season 28.

During a Coaches' roundtable discussion released on September 8, Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Horan took a few minutes to talk all things The Voice. And Horan got one of the best compliments ever from the D-O-double-G himself.

McEntire kicked off the discussion by posing a simple question to her fellow Coaches: "When was the moment that you guys knew we were all going to be friends?"

"I think it was the first moment for me," Snoop confessed. "I'm one of those kind of guys that the spirit gotta connect instantly off the rip, and as soon as I walked into the room, as soon as we sat down next to each other, you could feel it in the air, it's in the spirit."

Horan echoed Snoop's sentiments, explaining that he felt the friendship "pretty much from straight away."

"I never met Snoop before. I obviously worked with Reba before, and I've known you for too long," he said, gesturing toward Bublé. "But I was excited to meet Snoop and work again with you guys."

It was a heartfelt moment between the Season 28 Coaches — and that's when Snoop Dogg gave Horan the compliment of the year.

"When I said I was coming back to The Voice, my folks were asking like, 'Who gonna be there with you?' So when I said Reba and Mike, they already know the chemistry," he explained.

"When I said your name — it was like, instant heartthrob," Snoop told Horan.

Snoop Dogg was moved by Niall Horan's interaction with a crying fan

Snoop then told a story about how Horan's sweet encounter with a fan took him down memory lane.

"Me and [Horan] were walking the other day," Snoop said. "All of a sudden, there was a little girl, and she just was crying hard. And [Horan] walked off to the side and gave her the comfort superstars do. And I said, 'I remember having those moments in 1990.'"

As it turns out, Bublé had his own heartthrob story, too — although, knowing the jokester, his tale may be slightly more fictional.

"I was at the grocery store and someone started screaming my name: 'Michael, Michael, Michael!'" Bublé said. "And I came up to her, I said hi — and she said, 'Can you get me Niall?'"

Laughs were had by all, and fans even caught Horan low-key blushing over all the adoration his fellow Coaches were showering him with.

Things will only get more exciting when The Voice Season 28 kicks off. If the teaser trailer is any indication, it looks like Horan will be put into a hockey-style penalty box at one point. Horan's infraction? According to Bublé, Horan will pay the price for "looking too good."

Mark your calendars: The Voice returns Monday, September 22, with a two-hour premiere episode at 8/7c — only on NBC.