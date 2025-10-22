The gang has the sweetest way to kick off filming each day.

Snoop Dogg Started This Wholesome Group Tradition for Voice Coaches: "We Say Our..."

If it feels as though Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan are family when watching them every week on The Voice, it's because, in a way, they are — and they have a sweet tradition to prove it.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In an October 21 interview with People, McEntire revealed the wholesome group tradition that exists between the Season 28 Voice Coaches — and she credits Snoop Dogg for making it happen in the first place.

"What I love about the three that I'm with, we say our prayer before we go [film]," McEntire revealed. "Snoop instigated that."

RELATED: Reba McEntire Got Engaged to Co-Star Rex Linn Way Earlier Than We Thought (DETAILS)

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

McEntire then spoke about the latest Voice season, which seems jam-packed with even more world-class vocal talent than usual.

"They find the best people. I am blown away every season," she admitted before also acknowledging the love she has for her fellow Coaches, calling Bublé "a good buddy" and confessing that Horan gives off "little brother" vibes because "he's cute, he's funny, he's witty."

RELATED: Hear Why Kirbi & Carolina Rodriguez's "You Say" Battle Made Reba Do Praise Hands

Now at age 70, McEntire realized that she's never been better.

"I think I'm happier now than I've ever been in my life," the Happy's Place star explained. "It's amazing. It's wonderful being 70 and getting to do what I get to do at the level I want to do it."

Reba McEntire reveals her secret to feeling so good

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Even though McEntire is 70 years old, she doesn't feel like it at all. During a 2019 interview with People, McEntire revealed how young she feels, and shared her secret to feeling so good at this stage in her career.

"I feel 35, maybe 40," McEntire said. "Used to be 60 years and one foot was in the grave. Now, maybe 85 is one foot, maybe 95."

According to the Voice Coach, all it takes for her to keep her health a priority is to follow a few simple rules.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Got Engaged to Co-Star Rex Linn Way Earlier Than We Thought (DETAILS)

"Watch what I eat, get plenty of rest, drink lots of water," she explained. "And it's a chore. I used to be able to drop 10 pounds in a week by getting off fried foods and bread, and now it just takes so much."

Fans can catch McEntire on The Voice every Monday at 8/7c — only on NBC.