It's official: the Voice Coach is obsessed with the little guy.

Snoop Dogg Talking to His French Bulldog Puppy in a Baby Voice Will Make You Melt

Snoop Dogg's hip-hop vocals are as iconic as it gets, but the way he speaks when he's around his little puppy will stick with you for a long time.

In an October 9 post shared to X, the Season 28 Voice Coach was reunited with Baby Boy Broadus, his French bulldog puppy — and it's clear to so many fans that Snoop had been looking forward to the reunion for a while! Snoop was so happy to see Baby Boy that he couldn't help but talk to his pet in the sweetest baby voice ever.

If this doesn't make your heart melt, nothing will:

Watch Snoop Dogg and his puppy reunite here.

"Bacc wit my puppy... baby boy," Snoop captioned the video, adding emojis of a dog's face and a heart.

Snoop's babyspeak — or dogspeak, in this case — is so high-pitched that it's hard to decipher, but fans can definitely hear a "hey little baby" and Snoop telling the little guy how excited he looks. It's just too cute.

As Voice fans already know, there's nothing like the D-O-double-G with his little D-O-single-G by his side — Baby Broadus has already made a few adorable cameos in Season 28 of The Voice and viewers can't get enough of the two!

Snoop Dogg holds up a "T" necklace on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What to know about Snoop Dogg's French bulldog puppy, Baby Boy Broadus

The star shared the first photo of Baby Boy in July of 2025 on social media — and even created an Instagram account for the pup, which has already garnered more than 139,000 followers so far.

Eagle-eyed fans began noticing Snoop's puppy early in Season 28 when Baby Boy could be seen taking a nap next to his dad while backstage interviews occurred.

In an August 7 Instagram video, Snoop gave fans a glimpse of what life was like with his new pup — and it was too cute.

In the video, fans saw Baby Boy Broadus huddled under a chair wearing a puppy-sized Snoop hoodie. Once Baby Boy realizes he's being filmed, he appears to give a yawn and walks over to the camera for a closer look. And the little moment had fans buzzing.

"He even dresses nice," wrote one fan in the comments. "That [dog face emoji] is so living his best life."

Stay tuned to The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC. The Battles are currently underway, and we're crossing our fingers that Snoop brings his pint-sized good luck charm along for future episodes.