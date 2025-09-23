Snoop Dogg's T & S Necklaces on The Voice Have a Sweet Meaning (PHOTO)

Max Cooper III's Four-Chair Turn Performance of "Cooler Than Me" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

Snoop Dogg has some serious bling this season on The Voice — and he's happy to share it with the rest of his team!

Viewers who tuned in to the Season 28 premiere of The Voice on September 22 caught a glimpse of the hip-hop legend's latest fashion accessory: a gorgeous, oversized S-shaped necklace. This particular necklace has a sweet meaning behind it — and it's actually one half of a bigger picture.

The necklace that Snoop wears while he's sitting in his Coach Chair is S-shaped (for "Snoop," of course). But the "Gin & Juice" mogul is gifting a T-shaped version of the necklace to every Artist who joins his team during the Blind Auditions.

Country singer Mindy Miller became the first official member of Team Snoop thanks to a stunning rendition of Lainey Wilson's "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." Thus, she was the first official recipient of the T-shaped necklace. (The "T" stands for "Team," naturally.)

Snoop wore a Death Row Records necklace (in honor of the record label he owns) during most episodes of The Voice Season 26.

Snoop Dogg holds up a "T" necklace on The Voice Season 28 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Snoop Dogg gifted his fellow Voice Coaches custom necklaces, too

In a September 2025 interview with ET ahead of the Season 28 premiere of The Voice, Snoop Dogg teased that he'd be bringing back a version of his necklace for the upcoming season, causing fellow Coach Niall Horan to make a sweet request.

"Well, I still want one of Snoop's. I need a Death Row chain," he said.

"Yeah, we all do," Michael Bublé quipped.

As it turned out, Snoop was one step ahead of them. Before the Season 28 Coaches knew what was happening, they were presented with red jewelry boxes containing custom-made necklaces for each Coach.

Bublé couldn't contain his excitement — he was like a little kid on Christmas morning. ("No, really?!" he said)

"I've been asking for one of these for six months!" Horan said.

"Welcome to the family," Snoop declared. "I love y'all more today than I did yesterday."

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider about being on The Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”