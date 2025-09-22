Why Snoop Dogg Screamed Midway Through Aiden Ross’ Blind Audition: “You Better...”

The premiere of The Voice Season 28 wasted no time getting to the good stuff: The very first Artist, Aiden Ross, scored a 4-Chair Turn with his rendition of Adele's "Love in the Dark." Coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan fell in love with his emotional timbre from the very first note.

If it seems risky to audition with Adele on The Voice, well, it is and it isn't. Of course, it's always going to be iffy to compare yourself to a Grammy winner, but numbers don't lie: She's one of the musicians whose songs consistently get chair turns on The Voice. Bruno Mars, Bob Dylan, and Sam Smith are also popular.

For Aiden Ross, it was definitely the right choice. "Woah!" shouted Horan, and Snoop raised his sunglasses in surprise. "You better eat, nephew!" the rapper shouted in support, telling the rest of the Coaches, "He fire." When Ross finished, Horan could only marvel at his talent, asking, "What planet are you from?" Ross hails from Texas.

The Coaches battled for Aiden Ross' "beautiful voice"

Aiden Ross appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

"When you were singing and you walked towards us, that is not an amateur move. It took me a while to be able to do that," McEntire told the young singer. "I couldn’t wait to hit my button so I could see the person that was with the voice. It was mesmerizing, and I would love to have you on my team."

"You have a beautiful voice. And you could tell all four of us were enchanted by it," added Bublé during his pitch. "This show is the best gig I’ve ever had. And the thing I love about it most is that it’s not just about winning or losing. It’s about making a genuine connection with another human being and riding the ride with them."

Snoop tried to rhyme his way into Ross' heart, telling him, "We ain’t even got to say nothing. A-Ross the boss. So it’s our win and your loss. But what is the cost? Let me say this to you, brother: It took me 1.3 seconds. Your whole first note wasn’t even out yet. So what that spirit was telling me was, 'His voice needs to be with Coach Snoop.' Not just because of the show, but because of the things we can do after the show."

Even after all that, though, Ross went with... Team Niall!