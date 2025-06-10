Snoop Dogg Reveals the Secret to His 28-Year Marriage: "Find Out What Your..."

The Voice Season 28 Coach Snoop Dogg has been married for 28 years, tying the knot with his high school sweetheart, Shante Broadus, in June 1997. In a September 2024 interview with People, Snoop looked back on his relationship with his wife and shared his simple advice for having a successful and happy marriage.

"Find out what your companion loves the most and concentrate on doing it the most," he said. "That's real love."

The couple took the vows they made 28 years ago very seriously — and in Snoop's case, quite literally.

"How do I stay married for so long? I've got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she's loving and she's caring and we are meant to be together," he said. "When we said we'd marry, we married 'til death do us part. Ain't that what it say? Not 'til arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but 'til death do us part."

Thanks to Snoop's successful career, spanning from his beginnings in the rap world to his more recent ventures with NBC, Broadus has never had to work. "I'm a loving, caring, providing husband. My wife ain't never worked a day in her life, and that's what I love is that I'm in a position of where you don't have to work. I am the work and you are my backbone," he said. "Over the years she's grown with me to know what I do and how I do it and to give me the space to do it."

Of course, Snoop has learned a thing or two from his wife over the years, especially when it comes to their family dynamic.

"The things that she helped me with is patience, understanding what family is, making time for family and not making excuses," he said.

Snoop Dogg explains the impact The Voice has had on him

Fans are still buzzing over the recent announcement that Snoop is returning to his Coach chair in Season 28 of The Voice, joining an all-star lineup of returning Coaches that includes back-to-back defending champion Michael Bublé, plus Reba McEntire and Niall Horan.

A May 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon gave viewers a hint of how much Snoop's first Coach opportunity meant to him.

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. "So, this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

It won't be long until Team Snoop is back in full effect. The Voice Season 28 premieres this fall on NBC.