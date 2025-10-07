Snoop Dogg Gives Soul-Stirring Response to Myra Trần Getting No Chairs on The Voice

This is so sweet — and genuinely inspiring.

When 26-year-old Myra Trần didn't get any chair turns after her Blind Audition for The Voice Season 28, she was understandably disappointed. But Coach Snoop Dogg not only comforted her, he helped her reframe the experience into a lesson she could take home.

Originally from Vietnam, Trần and her family moved to Santa Ana, California when she was 18 years old, where they now have a restaurant. She described learning to sing in English before she could speak in the language and idolizing "divas" like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé. "The Voice is my American dream," she said. "I'm gonna make my family proud and I'm gonna make myself proud of me."

It was clear from Trần's dedication that not just singing but The Voice, specifically, was her goal. "Thanks to The Voice, the child has a chance to fulfill her dreams," her mother said.

"If I get any chair turn, it's gonna be the way that I say thank-you to my family that supported me and brought me here to the country," added Trần. It was all the more difficult, then, when her powerful rendition of Clean Bandit's "Symphony" didn't get her any turns.

Snoop Dogg's moving response to Myra Trần's Blind Audition on The Voice

"Myra Myra on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" began Snoop Dogg, attempting to put the clearly-upset Trần at ease. As she cried, he brought her a tissue and gave her a hug, too, telling her to come back and that she did "amazing."

"The Voice is my dream when I was just a little child. I wanna make my family and my country proud of me," Trần said through tears. But Coach Snoop wasn't letting her talk about dreams deferred. "They’re very proud of you," he insisted. Then, he explained a concept everyone with a difficult dream should internalize: "Sometimes it’s not always about winning. Sometimes that L is a lesson. It’s not always a loss. It’s a lesson."

Later, Coach Niall Horan reflected, "Snoop Dogg is a man with a huge heart. The way he dealt with the scenario with Myra, it was incredible to see." As Coach Reba McEntire noted how hard it was to see a young woman so disappointed, Snoop agreed, saying, "You wanna make sure people leave here with high self-esteem."

Why no-turn Blind Auditions are the hardest for Coaches on The Voice

The prospect of sending singers home is what kept McEntire away from The Voice for a long time (before her Season 24 debut). "I can't be a mean Judge," she revealed to Newsweek in 2023. "I said, 'I can't tell anybody that they're horrible.' I can't say to somebody, 'Well is your mama gonna meet you at the bus station? Because you're going home.' I can't do that."

Eventually, though, she learned, "how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. If none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent.' Give them advice and encourage them to come back." Seems like Snoop has that part of the gig figured out!