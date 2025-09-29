Snoop Dogg Has a Beyond Clever (& Spot-On) Nickname for Reba McEntire 

Whether he's rhyming his compliments to an Artist or riffing on his own thoughts, Coach Snoop Dogg is the undisputed wordplay king of The Voice Season 28. So of course he gave fellow Coach Reba McEntire the best nickname. During Episode 3 of Blind Auditions, he perfectly summed up her ability to draw all of the country Artists into her orbit with a moniker we'll all start using sooner or later.

"That lady right there. I call her Reba Magnet-ire," he quipped of her magnetic quality. "Any time someone comes out here singing country music, I’m gonna lose. And I didn’t wanna lose," he added. Hey, fair enough.

So far this season, only Coach Niall Horan seems to be able to rival McEntire when it comes to country Acts, as he's already scooped up the trio Dek of Hearts.

"Getting Dek of Hearts on Team Niall might be one of the biggest shocks in Voice history," he said afterward. "If you beat Reba McEntire to a country music Artist, you’re doing something right." With country Artists split between the Irish lad and "Magnet-ire," Snoop and Bublé will just have to fight over everyone else. Good thing there are plenty more genres to go around.

Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg are both underdoggs this season on The Voice

Snoop Dogg and Reba appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Though they're arguably two of the biggest artists in their respective genres, when it comes to The Voice, Horan and Bublé both have them beat, with two wins apiece. McEntire has coached the winner just once, while Snoop hasn't yet.

"Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up" McEntire told Newsweek when she started in 2023 as a Coach. "Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

"I'm really having a wonderful time," she added. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

As for Snoop, he's genre-agnostic. "If you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," he mentioned on The Tonight Show. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing." In the same conversation, he said of McEntire, "I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!"

To find out if Snoop Dogg can nab even a single country Artist this season, tune in to the Voice Blind Auditions on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC!