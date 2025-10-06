NBC Insider The Voice

Snoop Dogg Was Flabbergasted by His & Niall Horan’s Age Difference: “For Real?”

The two are becoming fast friends as Coaches on The Voice Season 28. 

By Elizabeth Logan
Rapper, producer, mogul, Doggfather and The Voice Season 28 Coach Snoop Dogg sometimes seems to be ageless, but even he was surprised to find out just how much time has passed since he entered the music scene. You can measure it not in hours but in Horans.

During a casual moment between Artists during the Blind Auditions, Snoop's fellow Coach Niall Horan asked him about his children, and Snoop answered that all four of them (Corde, Cordell, Julian and Cori) are grown, with the eldest, Corde, being 31. This caused Horan to remark that he, too, is 31, having been born in 1993.

"For real?" asked a shocked Snoop Dogg, who added that his first record came out that year. At 53, Snoop is 22 years Horan's senior. The rapper was barely into his 20s when he began his professional music career. Meanwhile, Horan was famously a teenager when he launched his own singing career as a member of One Direction

Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan had never met before The Voice

A split featuring Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan on The Voice Season 28.

Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan appear on The Voice Season 28.

 Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

During a roundtable discussion with the Season 28 Coaches of The Voice, fans learned Snoop and Horan hadn’t worked together previously, but they've become fast friends. In fact, Snoop was eager to share a nice memory of Horan from filming the show. 

"Me and [Horan] were walking the other day," Snoop said. "All of a sudden, there was a little girl, and she just was crying hard. And [Horan] walked off to the side and gave her the comfort superstars do. And I said, 'I remember having those moments in 1990.'"

What Snoop Dogg is like as a grandfather

Snoop Dogg holds up a chain on The Voice Season 28.

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28.

 Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a 2024 People interview, Snoop revealed the adorable nickname his grandkids call him. "Papa Snoop, that's who I am, and I love being that," he explained. "I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark, or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it. I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment."

During a visit to TODAY, he also shared his belief that grandparents can be easygoing with their grandchildren and spoil them a little. "So [grandparents] keep bending the rules for your grandbabies. Because they're gonna love you forever, and they're gonna always share secrets with you. And they're gonna feel like they have a safe space with you. Let the parents keep being those mean, wall-putting-up barriers. You don't have any barriers — you're grandma and grandpa!"

"My grandkids, they know I got a bowl of candy when they come over. I got video games, I got whatever they want," he revealed, adding, "You can get away with anything with me. Whatever your parents won't let you do, come over here! You can't eat candy? Can't watch TV late night? You can't do this? I'm the can-can man."

