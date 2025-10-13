Snoop Dogg's New Necklace for The Voice Battles Has a Personal Meaning

Coach Snoop Dogg's team gift for The Voice Season 28 is a chain necklace with a "T" on it, for Team. (During the Blind Auditions, he wore an "S" for Snoop.) But heading into the Battles, he changed up his look.

The Doggfather's new Battles necklace says "Death Row Pictures" in blinged-out letters. As you might know, Death Row Records is the label the rapper was first signed to in the '90s and launched his career. Thirty years later, Snoop bought the label, which has now expanded to include a production company, Death Row Pictures.

In April 2025, Death Row Pictures inked an overall deal with NBCUniversal and announced that the company will be based on the Universal lot, which is also where The Voice is filmed.

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit, and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley.

Why Snoop Dogg wanted to own Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg performs the Coup de Baton ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Ownership of Death Row Records is hugely emotional for Snoop, who left the label during the middle part of his career before buying it. "I wanted the job. I didn't need this job. I wanted it. I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story," Snoop explained to GQ.

In the same interview, he offered a few key words of wisdom he'd say to someone who just had their first hit: "First thing I do is tell them they're real. If I like the Artist, I understand him, so our conversation is going to be real straight to it. Get with me, and you get the best of everything — and you get knowledge and information on the house. Then you’re able to grow and expand your brand, because I'm a marketing genius and I can show you a few things that the labels ain't going to show you," he said.

Sounds like he's exactly the person you want as the head of a film company, a record label, and of course, a Coach on The Voice!