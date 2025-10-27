Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Snoop Dogg’s Necklaces for The Voice Knockouts Are His Most Delicate Yet

New round, new bling. As the Coaches sit down to evaluate the Knockouts on Season 28 of The Voice, Snoop Dogg has not one but two new chains on, and they're his shiniest and most delicate yet.

During the Blind Auditions, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper wore a long necklace with an "S" pendant in the middle for "Snoop." Then, when welcoming Artists to Team Snoop, he gave them a version of the same item, except with a "T" to indicate that they were on the "Team." Everyone loves that Snoop is always rocking a chain wherever he goes, and the other Coaches even remarked how they wished they could have a bit of bling like him. So they were super excited when Snoop surprised them by handing out chains of their very own!

"I've been asking for one of these for six months!" Horan said when Snoop pulled out the gift boxes.

"Welcome to the family," Snoop replied. "I love y'all more today than I did yesterday."

During the Battles, the D-O-double-G changed it up yet again. Now the head of both Death Row Records and Death Row Pictures, he wore a chain with the Death Row Pictures insignia. Now, he's switched up his necklaces for Knockouts. Read more, below.

Snoop Dogg's latest necklaces on The Voice are so understated and polished

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

For the Knockouts, the "Gin & Juice" hitmaker went in a slightly different direction. Instead of a long gold chain with a diamond-encrusted pendant, he went for two shorter diamond chains, a slightly more delicate look that's still plenty fancy and very cool. One is a long string of evenly-sized square-cut diamonds, while the other appears to be a pattern of circles and ovals.

Snoop is bringing more than just his necklaces to The Voice. In a recent People interview, fellow Coach Reba McEntire revealed a sweet tradition the Coaches have behind the scenes that was actually started by Snoop. "What I love about the three that I'm with, we say our prayer before we go [film]," McEntire shared. "Snoop instigated that."

In addition to his style savvy and faith, Snoop is also known for his great sense of humor. One example: when he played along when Host Carson Daly poked fun at him during an emotional moment on The Voice. It happened after two Team Snoop Artists had just performed their Battle, leaving it up to their Coach to pick a winner.

"I hate this part of the show. Cuz y’all just sit back and look at me," he said. "My heart's racing fast. My blood pressure's up. My eyes are watering."

"That’s for other reasons," deadpanned Daly, which immediately broke the tension and got laughs out of all the other Coaches.

"Damn it, Carson!" Snoop said. But McEntire gave Daly a, "Way to go, Carson!" on his zinger.

Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.