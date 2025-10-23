Snoop Dogg Looks So Different with Long Grey Hair Past His Shoulders
The Voice Season 28 Coach sports a new look in a hilarious, AI-generated Instagram photo.
Artificial intelligence is popping up everywhere we look these days — but at least Snoop Dogg is having a little fun with it!
In an October 21 Instagram post, the current Season 28 Voice Coach shared a hilarious AI-generated photo of himself transformed into a Snoop-ified version of Gandalf from Lord of the Rings — complete with long grey hair, beard, and glasses. See the pic here.
"Snoopdalf the Green. 'Back then we called it Chronic my boy,'" Snoop wrote in the caption.
This AI version of Snoop easily looks like he could fit right in among the characters of The Lord of the Rings. The 54-year-old hip-hop icon looks so different with long grey hair!
Snoop has been having a great time as a Coach on The Voice Season 28. Reba McEntire recently spilled the beans about a sweet, wholesome tradition that began this season among the Coaches — and it's all thanks to Snoop himself.
Reba McEntire reveals group tradition among the Season 28 Voice Coaches — that Snoop Dogg started
During McEntire's October interview with People — the same chat where she revealed she and fiancé Rex Linn have been engaged since December 2024 — the country queen explained a new tradition the Voice Coaches have before filming each new episode.
"What I love about the three that I'm with, we say our prayer before we go [film]," McEntire revealed. "Snoop instigated that."
Next up on The Voice: Fans can watch Snoop and McEntire navigate the all-important Battles and Knockouts as Season 28 rolls on. The next new episode is scheduled for Monday, October 27, at 8/7c on NBC, with new episodes also available for next-day streaming on Peacock.
Will Snoop Dogg win his first-ever Voice title? Fans can't wait to see how the rest of this season unfolds.
"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show after he first became a Coach on The Voice. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach...and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."