Snoop Dogg Reveals "Greatest Moment Ever" with Friend Kobe Bryant: "He Was So..."

The impact Kobe Bryant had on Snoop Dogg was very real.

During Snoop's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 17, 2021, Host Andy Cohen passed along a viewer's question regarding the late Kobe Bryant. More specifically, they wanted to know what Snoop's favorite Kobe moment ever is.

In true Snoop Dogg fashion, the Voice Season 28 Coach spoke from the heart and shared a story of how the late basketball legend touched not only Snoop but everyone in the hip-hop legend's orbit as well.

"The best moment, I have to say, is when he flew to come and see me and hang out with me for a day," Snoop revealed. "I picked him up in my low rider and brought him back to my studio — and when he left, I gave him the low rider and it became a part of his car collection."

While that special moment between the two stars will always stand out in Snoop Dogg's mind, it's how the NBA Hall of Famer interacted with the people around Snoop that made him get a little emotional.

"I'm like a little kid right now just thinking about him," Snoop said. "That was the greatest moment ever. And he was so hospitable to everybody in my building. I'm talking about the people who take the trash out to the rappers — everybody. They all left saying, 'This is a great guy, and I'm happy I met him.'"

"That's my guy," added Snoop.

Were Kobe Bryant and Snoop Dogg friends?

Yes. As a longtime basketball fan — and Los Angeles Lakers fan — Snoop's friendship with Kobe Bryant was very real. After all, total strangers don't usually give each other low riders.

The low rider in question that Snoop gave Bryant was a 1967 Pontiac Parisienne convertible that was custom painted in Lakers purple and gold and given to Bryant after his 2016 NBA retirement.

While there are only a few videos out there capturing the two stars spending time together, they were nonetheless fans of each other's work. Bryant even taught Snoop a few moves on the basketball court at one point.