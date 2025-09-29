Snoop Dogg "Bringing the Fun" (and Snow Pants) to 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage

Cori Kennedy Shows Off Her Powerful Voice on The Judds' "Why Not Me" | Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

The hip-hop maestro of “Drop It Like It’s Hot” is warming up for a chilled-out sports tour of snowy northern Italy.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics got a huge (and often hilarious) boost from Snoop Dogg, who as a special correspondent brought his own fun and funky take to tons of behind-the-scenes moments from the Summer Games. Now, the hip-hop megastar is getting set to do it all over again — only this time, in the snow.

Yep, Snoop will once again be back in the Olympics mix when the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics kicks off February 6 on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports broke the news of Snoop’s return during this week’s Sunday Night Football slugfest between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, which also just happens to fall only a week into Snoop Dogg’s brand-new tenure as a returning Season 28 Coach on NBC’s The Voice.

What to know about Snoop Dogg at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg performs at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

With a mix of fun on-location deep dives, behind-the-scenes athlete interviews, and genuinely thoughtful commentary, Snoop’s already shown that he’s a Summer Games pro. But returning for NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics coverage of Milan Cortina 2026 is bound to bring a whole new dimension of chill for the hip-hop maestro of “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Snoop will be exploring northern Italy all throughout NBC Sports’ Winter Olympics coverage, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomite mountains. Throughout the Winter Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico, dishing wintry takes on the region’s iconic landmarks and culture, getting his Team USA game face on for Olympic competitions, and (of course!) cheering right alongside the athletes, their friends, and families.

Also back for Milan Cortina 2026 will be “Snoop’s Greatest Hits,” the hit recurring segment from the Paris Games. Just as before, Snoop and Tirico will team up on the primetime set to riff on the day’s biggest stories and most unforgettable moments — all with Snoop’s unmistakable style.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” said Snoop in a statement. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I'll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Milan Cortina gives the Doggfather an expressive canvas for showcasing some suave cold-weather Olympics drip. But even amidst the fun sartorial bling, Snoop’s bound to be a seriously watchable travel companion when it comes to experiencing northern Italy’s distinctive snow culture. He was seemingly everywhere during NBC Sports’ extensive Paris Olympics coverage — whether carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony; celebrating with iconic athletes (like gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Caeleb Dressel); dancing in the stands like a true Olympics fan; or watching equestrian in full riding gear with longtime friend Martha Stewart.

Watch Snoop Dogg on Season 28 of NBC's The Voice

Snoop Dogg wears his "S" necklace on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

He’s already got us amped for the February arrival of the Winter Games’ Opening Ceremony, but you don’t have to wait around ’til 2026 to catch Snoop Dogg on NBC. Snoop’s debut as a Coach on Season 26 of The Voice pulled huge viewer ratings on NBC’s popular talent contest, and he’s back in the big red chair once more for Season 28 — which is just getting started with a new batch of Artists after debuting on September 22.

The legendary hip-hop and cultural icon will also host the upcoming Snoop Dogg's New Year’s Eve celebration, broadcast live from Miami on December 31 across NBC and Peacock. The two-hour special will deliver an unforgettable night of music, iconic performances, and surprise collaborations leading all the way up to the stroke of midnight.

