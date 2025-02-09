Snoop Dogg Breaks Down His Parenting Tips with Martha Stewart: "You Gotta Always..."

The "Gin and Juice" rapper shared some parenting advice during a chat with his BFF Martha Stewart in 2008.

Everybody loves it when Snoop Dogg gets together with his good friend Martha Stewart, and in a 2008 appearance on her talk show, the The Voice Coach alum took time to discuss a topic near and dear to his heart: fatherhood.

Known for his laid-back persona and chart-topping hits, Snoop opened up about his home life as a dedicated family man amid the recent premiere of his reality series Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. Snoop and his wife, Shante Broadus, are proud parents to three adult children: sons Cordé and Cordell and their daughter, Cori. With several kids all grown up and a multi-decade music career beneath his belt, Snoop knows a thing or two about running the show, and he jotted down some tried-and-true parenting tips to share with his cooking buddy.

Snoop Dogg broke down his tips for fatherhood on The Martha Stewart Show

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

In light of cameras entering the Broadus household for his new reality series, Snoop and Stewart got real about the challenges of parenting during his 2008 appearance on The Martha Stewart Show. "A lot of people don't understand that I am a father," Snoop told Stewart. "They just look at what they perceive to see as far as what the media gives them, but they don't understand I go home to a wife and kids, and I have to raise them."

Stewart, a parent to one daughter herself, then shared with the audience that Snoop had prepared five tips for fatherhood that she found "very funny, very amusing, and very true." Snoop grabbed a piece of paper from his jacket detailing the cherished intel and read aloud proudly.

Snoop's first tip — "Know when to lie to your kids" — elicited big laughs from the audience and instantly set the tone for his playful approach to parenting. It may sound counterintuitive, but Snoop was simply emphasizing the importance of keeping certain harsh truths under wraps until children are emotionally equipped to handle them.

"That's very, very important," Snoop emphasized.

Snoop's second tip was to "know when to be mean and know when to be a friend." He continued by explaining that being mean sometimes entails saying no to your kids. Snoop's third piece of advice is perhaps the hardest for any parent to do: "Always stay in control."

Snoop stressed the point again. "It's hard, but you gotta always stay in control."

"With the kids, it's especially hard, right?" Stewart said. "Because they're almost smarter than we are."

"They are," Snoop agreed. "Because they're our kids."

Corde Broadus, Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus and Cordell Broadus attend the premiere of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Ever the jester, Snoop's fourth tip earned him another huge chuckle. "Serve them gin — I mean, serve them juice, but hold the gin!" With a mischievous smile, the "Gin and Juice" rapper had the entire audience cackling with his clever bait-and-switch.

The final and most memorable tip was a cheeky nod to another one of Snoop's biggest hits. "When the kids give you attitude, pop them like it's hot," Snoop teased, earning him a round of applause.

"OK, so keep them respectful of their elders," Stewart summarized following Snoop's slick "Drop It Like It's Hot" reference.

"At all times," Snoop confirmed.

As Snoop and Stewart pivoted to working on a delicious mashed potatoes recipe, viewers were left with sore abs after their humorous parenting chat. Snoop's tips not only delivered a refreshingly candid perspective on parenting but also showed a delightfully heartwarming side of the rap icon.

Snoop Dogg says the advice he gives his kids is rooted in "truth"

Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus arrive at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

During an October 2024 appearance on TODAY, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were keen to check in on Snoop's family life. Coincidentally, when asked what piece of advice he's always given his kids, Snoop revealed that nowadays, he values keeping it simple and straight up with his children.

"Honesty, just truth," Snoop told them. "I try to give them tough love and give them the reality of what to expect outside of, you know, the home."

As a father to several adult children, it sounds like they've outgrown the need for the little white lies. "It's expectations," Snoop continued. "It's things that I've done that created a big shoe print for you, not to be able to walk in, but to create your own shoe print. And be your own individual, and create your own lane, and create your own persona for who you want to be in this life. Because you can't live my life, and I can't live yours."