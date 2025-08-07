Snoop Dogg Dressed His New French Bulldog Puppy in Adorable Snoop Merch

Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Snoop Dogg's new puppy wearing Snoop merch is maybe the most adorable thing ever.

In an August Instagram video, Baby Boy Broadus, Snoop's new French bulldog puppy, can be seen huddled under a chair sporting a puppy-sized Snoop hoodie. The puppy is too cute as he notices that he's being filmed, gives a big yawn, and walks over to the camera — all while being extra comfy in his Snoop-approved outfit.

Check out those ears, too — they're as big as Baby Boy's entire head!

"He even dresses nice.😂 That 🐶 is so living his best iife...🥰,” wrote one fan in the comments.

Baby Boy Broadus has taken the internet by storm ever since Snoop introduced him to the world. The Voice Coach shared the first photo of his pup in July 2025 and even created an Instagram account (@babyboybroadus) for Baby Boy, which already boasts 130,000 followers — and counting.

"I love going to work with my dad! I can't wait to work a big dog job one day 🐶 💜," reads the caption of one particularly adorable post.

Snoop took a page out of the Ice T playbook. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and his family have been running their dogs' Instagram account for years.

Who knows? Maybe fans will see Baby Boy Broadus make a cameo on a future episode of The Voice. After all, there's plenty of room in Snoop Dogg's oversized Coach Chair for the goodest boy!

Snoop Dogg returns for The Voice Season 28 this fall

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It shouldn't be surprising to anyone that Snoop is set to return to The Voice for Season 28 this fall. The Doggfather "loved every second" of being part of Season 26, as he explained during his November 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm loving every second of The Voice," he told Kelly Clarkson. "I love the Coaches, the Artists. I didn't know it would be that fun — and the relationship that I forged with Reba, Gwen, and Michael Bublé-Woobly."

Snoop casually dropping that nickname for Michael Bublé sent Clarkson's audience into hysterics.

Funny nicknames aside, it's clear that Snoop and Bublé have a bond that can't be broken. Bublé actually teared up when they first met, and the two have forged a sweet relationship that will only become stronger in Season 28. (Both Coaches return alongside Reba McEntire and Niall Horan.)

"I swear to God, me and him, I felt like we grew up together," Snoop said. "It's like we've been lost and we found each other again."