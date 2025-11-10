Snoop Dogg Crashes Sunday Night Football, Gives Aaron Rodgers a Sideline Dap

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Sunday Night Football is always an event, but Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles is often an even bigger experience, and last night NBC Sports proved it with a visit from a major star.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Hip-hop icon, Olympics correspondent, and The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg stopped by the November 9 edition of SNF on NBC and Peacock, in which the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Snoop was there to promote his appearances on The Voice and the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, of course, but he was also there because he's a massive football fan.

RELATED: The Voice's Start Time is Changing for the Rest of the Season

Snoop Dogg talks Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Sunday Night Football game

Snoop Dogg performs the Coup de Baton ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

And though he's one of LA's most famous faces, Snoop is also very specifically a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, having grown up watching their dynastic era in the 1970s. These days, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center for the Steelers, the rapper is even more optimistic about his team's future, as he explained during Football Night in America before the game.

“We’re going to get some points. We’re going to be able to move the ball," Snoop said. "We’re going to have a quarterback that’s smart enough to know what to do in those situations to win the game, to control the clock, and do things that a veteran does.”

Sadly for Snoop, the Steelers were not able to get the win on Sunday, but that didn't spoil Snoop's fun. He even found time to dap up Rodgers as the Steelers took the sideline, as you can see in this Instagram post.

Snoop Dogg brought his The Voice team to Sunday Night Football

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

And Snoop wasn't alone on Sunday night. His entire Team Snoop from this season of The Voice was on hand, and even briefly performed before the game kicked off, as you can see in this Instagram video. Sadly, the Team Snoop performance was not available on the live broadcast, but if you were in the stadium it was clearly a nice moment for the vocalists.

You can catch Team Snoop and the other three Coaches' teams performing every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The Voice.

RELATED: Snoop's Necklaces for The Voice Knockouts Are His Most Delicate Yet

Snoop Dogg talks The Olympics on Sunday Night Football

Snoop Dogg performs at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28

Though he's always a football fan, right now Snoop is also gearing up to cover other sports from around the world as a member of NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage team. He'll be headed to Milan with the NBC Sports crew for a front-row seat to all the Olympics action this February, and in his Football Night in America interview, he also knew exactly what sport he'd try if given the chance.

“Probably figure skating. I’d be a great figure skater," he said. "You never seen nobody tall as me, as athletic as me, elegant and dynamic. I think I’d be fly as a skater."

Will Snoop Dogg take to the ice in Milan? We'll find out when NBC's Olympics coverage kicks off February 6.