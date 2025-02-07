Snoop Dogg's Crunchy Twist on Chicken Wings Will Amplify Your Super Bowl Party

The Voice Coach credits his cousin for helping uncover this game-changing chicken wing hack.

Just as Snoop Dogg is synonymous with “Gin and Juice,” chicken wings go hand in hand with the Super Bowl. As a cookbook author and frequent collaborator with Martha Stewart herself, it’s no surprise The Voice Coach alum has a delicious chicken wing recipe that's perfect for your Super Bowl party spread.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, so it’s certainly a necessary item to have on the menu. While buffalo wings or drumsticks covered in BBQ sauce tend to dominate the buffet table, Snoop’s recipe features a surprising twist that adds a salty boost of flavor.

Read on to learn all about Snoop’s chicken wing recipe, the game-changing extra ingredient, and who inspired the dish while the rapper was on the road years ago.

Snoop Dogg’s “Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings” recipe has a salty secret

As the name suggests, Snoop’s “Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings” from his first cookbook — From Crook to Cook — uses crushed potato chips in the batter.

After brining the chicken for up to 24 hours, you’ll then dredge the wings in buttermilk and a tasty batter made with flour, cornmeal, crushed potato chips, garlic powder, cayenne, baking powder, black pepper, and salt. Once they’re coated, Snoop says to let the wings dry for about 30 minutes before frying them in batches. When you’re ready to serve, Snoop recommends sprinkling the wings with salt or lemon pepper and a big side of hot sauce for dipping.

You can find Snoop’s full recipe for “Get Tha Chip Fried Chicken Wings” in his cookbook From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen. You can also watch a cooking tutorial video, narrated by Snoop himself.

Snoop Dogg’s chicken wing recipe was inspired by his cousin

Snoop has been eating chicken wings all his life. “As a kid, that was a dish that all the family members cooked,” Snoop shared in a video for Off The Menu's Wing Showdown in 2023. “Even mama taught my older brother how to cook chicken wings, so that was, like, a quick dish he could hook up when we got hungry when mama wasn’t at home.”

But it was actually an experience with a particularly bland batch of wings that inspired his own recipe, thanks to some creative thinking by his cousin, rapper MacShawn100.

“I was on the road once upon a time and had some chicken wings brought to our dressing room,” Snoop explained. “They didn’t have no flavor on them. So one of my cousins, MacShawn100, grabbed a bag of potato chips and a few of the wings and threw them in the bag and shook the bag up and poured ‘em on the tray. We ate ‘em and them things was spectacular.”

As they ate the potato chip-covered chicken wings, Snoop said they remembered thinking "we may have found a new twist." Indeed they did.