Snoop Dogg’s Twist on An “All-American” Breakfast Is a Totally Off-the-Wall Combo

Instead of eggs and bacon, The Voice Coach is going for the boozy Krispy Kreme.

Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg brought his signature swagger and humor to the breakfast table during a lighthearted interview amid the Paris Olympics, where he served as a beloved commentator for NBC's coverage. While chatting about various global breakfast staples, the Season 28 Coach of The Voice decided to school viewers on what he calls the ultimate American breakfast, and in classic Snoop fashion, it was anything but traditional.

As the creator of numerous cookbooks featuring both full-blown meals and quick bites, the hip-hop legend has crafted some fascinating culinary creations over the years. While chatting about the United Kingdom's most beloved breakfast options in a video with LADBible, Snoop couldn't help but pull out two of his most trusted ingredients for the U.S. version — a gin and juice cocktail and a Krispy Kreme donut. Sure, it might not be a very realistic morning ritual for most Americans (Snoop included), but it got viewers laughing as he committed to the bit.

The crash course may have been tongue-in-cheek, but it instantly got the room laughing — and allowed Snoop to give a shout-out to the 1994 hit that rocks the radio waves to this day.

Snoop Dogg's teased that a boozy donut is the perfect American breakfast

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

After pulling out one of his and Dr. Dre's business ventures, a Gin & Juice cocktail, Snoop was keen to school his foreign friends on his twist on an all-American breakfast.

"Well, breakfast in the U.K. is a biscuit, some jam, and some butter," Snoop began in the video. "Breakfast in the U.S.A. is gin and juice."

Snoop began pouring the cocktail into a cereal bowl with the utmost care, creating a stir among the bystanders. "And what you do is you — slowly — you pour the remains in a bowl until it starts to fizzle, and once it fizzles, then you know it sizzles. And now you're for shizzle, and let it drizzle."

After emptying every last drop of the cocktail into the bowl, Snoop pivoted to his next ingredient: a box of Krispy Kreme donuts. Snoop's not forgetting the importance of mise en place. "And then what you do is you take a Krispy Kreme fresh donut," Snoop continued, grabbing a delicious donut from a box. "Slippery and wet, you dip him in the gin."

After dipping the donut a few times into the drink, Snoop allowed it to drip a bit —a crucial step in the recipe. "Let it come off, bang, when the last drip drops, you're supposed to get it." At the last drip, Snoop flew into action and took a massive bite out of the boozy donut.

"Mmm, that's breakfast U.S.A. style: gin and juice with a donut," Snoop concluded, getting a big laugh from the room.

Snoop Dogg appears on TODAY on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

All jokes aside, Snoop is known for his innovative recipes that use totally unexpected ingredients. His pancake recipe, for instance, calls for a hearty amount of sour cream. The rapper also swears by adding cognac into his famous Thanksgiving mashed potatoes and crumbling up potato chips to make some seriously delicious chicken wings.