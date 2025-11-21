SNL’s Wicked Auditions Sketch Imagines Martha Stewart, Sebastian Maniscalco in Oz

Something weird would have been happening in Oz if any of these impressions had made the cut.

Imagine, for a moment, a very different version of the Wicked films, starring Adele, Sydney Sweeney, Bernie Sanders, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

When Charli xcx hosted Saturday Night Live on November 16, 2024, she joined the Season 50 cast in a pretaped sketch offering previously unseen "Wicked Auditions," featuring a diverse array of celebrity impressions. The singer, who also pulled Double Duty as Musical Guest, auditioned for Elphaba as both Adele and Troye Sivan. And while Adele was a genuinely great likeness, Charli's version of Sivan was a bit more of a friendly jibe to her friend and frequent collaborator, while actual Wicked cast member Bowen Yang got to play Charli herself.

Yang presented Fran Lebowitz' version of Madame Morrible, while Sarah Sherman did her best Bernie Sanders and Marcello Hernández debuted the Maniscalco impression he'd later bring back for a Season 51 sketch with Glen Powell. He also imagined Bad Bunny as Fiyero, with a Spanish version of "Dancing Through Life."

Marcello Hernández debuted his SNL Sebastian Maniscalco impression in 2024

Chloe Fineman, meanwhile, offered a number of blonde stars who would have given Glinda an entirely new vibe: Jojo Siwa, Martha Stewart, Sydney Sweeney, and Leslie Mann.

"Ew, why are you green?" she said, starting things off pretty well. "I would love to be green, but, um, I'm like, a mom!"

A couple of major industry legends also stopped by to throw their hat in the ring. Al Pacino (James Austin Johnson) didn't seem to be auditioning for any particular part, but he just wanted to refer to the Munchkins as his "little friends." Janet Jackson (Ego Nwodim) showed up to audition, but quickly changed her mind when she found out what the audition was for.

"Oh, I don't want to be in this film," she said politely, before walking out of frame. Fair enough, Miss Jackson!

Wicked star Ariana Grande is returning to host SNL on December 20

Actual Wicked star Ariana Grande also hosted SNL in Season 50, but she put her foot down about Oz-related sketches in a promo that quickly turned...awkward.

"I'm so excited to be hosting this week," she said. "But before we start, I just want to say I would really prefer to not do anything Wicked or Wizard Of Oz-related."

It was then revealed that she was talking to the Tin Man (Andrew Dismukes), the Scarecrow (Hernández), Dorothy (Michael Longfellow), and the Cowardly Lion (Devon Walker), who all had to go change.

Grande will return to host once more on December 20, nearly a month after Wicked: For Good hit theaters on November 21.

Watch "Wicked Auditions" from Season 50, Episode 7 above