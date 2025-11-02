Miles Teller Is the Scott Brothers in SNL's "White House Makeover" Demolition Sketch

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Miles Teller had viewers seeing double as Drew and Jonathan Scott on a huge remodeling project: Demolishing the East Wing for Trump's ballroom.

President Donald Trump's excitement over demolishing the White House's East Wing to make way for his controversial, donor-funded ballroom inspired a pretaped Property Brothers parody that had November 1 Host Miles Teller playing the famous Scott twins. "White House Makeover" imagined what would happen if Donald Trump and his wife Melania hired the HGTV duo to handle the project.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I'm Drew Scott and I'm a real-estate expert," Teller says, as a digital video trick has his double image add, "I'm his twin brother, Jonathan, and I'm a contractor." As Drew explains that he locates the properties, Jonathan pointedly adds, "And I actually have to renovate the darn thing!" Soon, the twins were strutting into the White House to shake Trump's hand and answer his first pressing question: Which one of them is "married to New Girl," aka Jonathan Scott's fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

Chloe Fineman has taken over SNL's Melania Trump impression in the wake of Cicely Strong's departure in Season 48, and she's an eager participant in the redecorating project.

"Donald got rid of the portrait of FDR, and he put a painting of himself as a soldier from Halo," she says, over footage that shows him doing it.

RELATED: SNL Brings Back Two Hosts for a Mamdani-Cuomo-Sliwa NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

RELATED: Watch Miles Teller's SNL Sketches and Monologue from the November 1, 2025 Episode

Drew and Jonathan Scott demolish the East Wing in SNL's "White House Makeover"

A Scott brother explains that "They also paved the Rose Garden, and turned it into what looks like outdoor seating at an Olive Garden. But Donald and Melania still feel like something's missing."

"The house is only 55,000 square feet and 132 rooms," Melania Trump complains, as Donald Trump adds, "we need more space!" sounding like every third family on an HGTV show.

Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live' "White House Makeover" sketch on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: Nora Rockwell/NBC

"And we need a ballroom because, Donald — he loves to dance," Melania Trump adds.

"I'm a terrific dancer, a terrific dancer. Just ask your eyes! Right?" Donald Trump agrees, doing his signature arm pumping move.

As the Scott brothers try to fulfill Trump's demolishment dreams of essentially exploding half the building and adding a space for the real UFC fights at the White House that the president is planning for June of next year, they say that "we asked if he needed a permit, and Donald laughed really hard. He said, 'I could build this ballroom with the bones of my enemies and no one could stop me.'"

"As opposed to a bonehead, like my brother," Drew ribs his brother, as annoyed Jonathan retorts, "oh you hush up." The two continue to barely restrain the urge to curse each other out throughout the project.

Melania tells the camera that as extreme as the remodel might seem, it's because "we want this to be our forever home."

"Yes, because we're not leaving. We're gonna be doing something called 'coup'!" Donald agrees.

Watch "White House Makeover" from Season 51, Episode 4 above, and stream every season of SNL on Peacock anytime.