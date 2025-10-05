Bowen Yang's Dobby the House Elf Had a Hilarious "Weekend Update" Wardrobe Malfunction

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The first "Weekend Update" of Season 51 featured new cast member Kam Patterson and Bowen Yang as a famous Harry Potter character.

With so much news, the first "Weekend Update" of Saturday Night Live had a lot of ground to cover — and they made space at the desk for two guests, including new cast member Kam Patterson. Bowen Yang, who's entered his seventh season on SNL, paid a visit as Harry Potter character Dobby the House Elf — an inventive bit that was made even funnier by the fact that one shoulder of his costume kept coming undone. Yang soldiered through it, as anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che giggled behind him.

The government shutdown led the October 4 premiere's "Update" as Jost joked, "The government finally represented the people when it just completely shut down."

"And I know it's scary for a lot of people right now, but I'm trying to stay positive, and I'm trying to remember the words of a great man," Jost later added, throwing to the video of President Donald Trump saying "nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen" at September press conference.

Watch the October 4 "Weekend Update" below.

Colin Jost told Bowen Yang "we're seeing it all" as his Dobby costume slipped

Bowen Yang's latest wildly inventive "Update" turn was as Dobby the House Elf, who shared his take on author J.K. Rowling's allegedly anti-transgender views, which have been criticized by human rights group GLAAD (Rowling has offered her reasons for being so vocal about the topic on her own site). As Yang pretended to bang his head against the desk, his tunic came loose at the shoulder.

"Dobby's come undone," Yang exclaimed in between his lines, attempting to right it to no avail.

"Dobby!" Che teasingly admonished him and his bare shoulder.

"I'm sorry! My fatigues are not well made!" he improvised.

Michael Che and Bowen Yang as Dobby the House Elf during Weekend Update from Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Still clutching his falling costume, Yang walked out in front of them to deliver his final impassioned words. "House elves are somehow always the problem, even though we're only one percent of the population," he said. "But house elves aren't the victim. Master Rowling is! She gets so much hate mail — just this morning she received this t-shirt that says 'They. K. Rowling," he said, holding it up, thus realizing he's finally been set free after receiving her rejected clothing.

"We're seeing it all. We're seeing it all," Jost told Yang as he tiptoed back to the desk after, wrapped in burlap.

Kam Patterson isn't going to say it

Weekend Update: Kam Patterson

Stand-up comic Kam Patterson saw the comments online after he was cast as a Featured Player, and he wants his critics (and fans) to know that he's not going to say the word he often drops in his stand-up comedy. You know the one.

Watch SNL's October 4 "Weekend Update" news

Weekend Update: The Government Shut down, Israel and Hamas Peace Deal

Weekend Update: Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Ad, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Divorce

