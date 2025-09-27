Is it time for Season 51 yet?! Find out which episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the September 27 Host and Musical Guest

Is it time for Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere yet?!

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Fall has finally begun, and the lights have come back on in Studio 8H — just in time for Bad Bunny to take the stage as Host. It will only be the Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and actor's second hosting gig, but he's practically become an SNL regular. He performed and appeared in a sketch during the SNL50 anniversary celebrations and then performed as Musical Guest in the Season 50 finale with Host Scarlett Johansson. He even showed up in a couple of sketches, then appeared in the movies Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing this summer, so he's primed and ready to show off his acting skills once again.

Unlike Bad Bunny's first go-round as a Season 49 Host back in October 2023, he won't also be performing as Musical Guest (he has to save those pipes for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour). Instead, Doja Cat will be making her SNL debut just a few days after releasing her newest album, Vie.

The following week — exactly 50 years from SNL's very first episode in 1975 — the show will be new once again with Host and SNL vet Amy Poehler, with Musical Guest Role Model making his debut as well.

The third episode of Season 51 will feature Sabrina Carpenter as both Host and Musical Guest, so there's lots to look forward to. Check out which monumental episode is airing this week, below.

Is SNL new tonight, September 27, 2025? No. But a new episode is coming just one week from today. Don't miss the October 4 Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere at 11:30 ET/10:30 C/8:30 ET on NBC and Peacock, streaming next-day on Peacock. Don't forget to check NBC Insider every Sunday for post-show coverage, and answers to all of your sketch related questions!

Ariana Grande during her monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the September 27 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks. In her second SNL hosting stint, the Oscar-nominated Wicked: For Good star established once again that she could basically be a cast member, with Grande starring in some of the biggest moments of the entire season. She sang in the darkly catchy "My Best Friend's House," played a sad renaissance boy alongside Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph in "Castrati," and helped launch the Domingo-verse. It was a night to remember, and to relive tonight on NBC.

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC