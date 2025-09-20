Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out which episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the September 20 Host and Musical Guest

We're officially just two weeks out from Season 51 of Saturday Night Live.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Summer's almost ending, which is just fine since it means a new season is beginning, complete with new cast members and three weeks of buzzy Hosts and Musical Guests to be excited about.

Bad Bunny, fresh off his successful residency in his native Puerto Rico, will host the October 4 premiere while Doja Cat makes her SNL debut. On October 11, which also happens to be exactly 50 years since the series premiere, former cast member Amy Poehler will Host for her third time with Musical Guest Role Model.

The third episode, airing October 18, will feature Sabrina Carpenter as both Host and Musical Guest. While Carpenter has appeared as Musical Guest and in cameos, it'll be Carpenter's first episode as Host. She posted about the announcement on Instagram with a heart and a cheeky warning: "They're gonna regret this."

Season 51 will also feature five new cast members including Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall. That all begins October 4, but in the meantime, there's no shortage of SNL content to consume.

Scroll down to find out all about the Season 50 episode airing this weekend, and how to watch sketches from any episode ever. Miss the ticket lottery and still want a chance to see the show live this season? Here's how to apply for standby tickets.

Is SNL new tonight, September 20, 2025? No. SNL will begin airing brand new episodes in Season 51, beginning October 4, 2025. The show has been on summer hiatus since the Season 50 finale aired on May 17.

Who is the September 20 SNL Host and Musical Guest? John Mulaney and Chappell Roan. Mulaney, a former writer responsible for the Bill Hader character Stefon, returned for his sixth time hosting on November 2, 2024. He welcomed Pete Davidson back for another New York-themed musical sketch, and sent a monkey into space, while Chappell Roan performed a brand new song "The Giver," months before its release.

How can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

