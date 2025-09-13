Host Jack Black as Klymastochles, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, and Andrew Dismukes as Zerios during Saturday Night Lives "The First Play" sketch on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the September 13 Host and Musical Guest

There are just three weeks until Saturday Night Live returns for Season 51.

It's been a long summer, but the new season is so close you can almost feel the palpable anticipation. Who will host? Who will perform? Which returning cast members will join the five new featured players in Studio 8H?

All will be confirmed on NBC Insider before new episodes premiere on October 4. For now, there's still plenty of time to get to know newbies Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and not-as-new cast addition Ben Marshall.

You should also spend this weekend rooting for Season 50 at the 2025 Primetime Emmys hosted by Nate Bargatze, which air on September 14. Between the season itself and the robust slate of anniversary specials, SNL scored 30 nominations this year, including one for Bowen Yang as Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Revisiting the best of SNL Season 50 couldn't be easier to do. Find out exactly how to watch any episode — as well as which Season 50 episode is airing this week — below.

Is SNL new tonight, September 13, 2025? No. SNL has been on summer hiatus since the Season 50 finale aired May 17, 2025.

Who is the September 13 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Jack Black, with Musical Guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Black returned to SNL for the first time in 20 years and delivered some true musical treats, on top of performances from already legendary Musical Guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile. One highlight included "Goth Kid on Vacation," a glorious celebration of goth teens forced to accompany their family on sunny beach vacations. Black did his best My Chemical Romance impression in the middle of a reggae bop, and it's weird how well it works.

Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Host Jack Black, and Kenan Thompson during Jack Black's Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime, as well as SNL50: The Anniversary Special, the four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, and more.​

