Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the October 4 Host and Musical Guest

The wait is finally over — SNL Season 51 is here!

There are officially zero days until the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Summer is over and fall TV is back, meaning the lights are on in Studio 8H and the writers have been hard at work coming up with sketches to kick off the new season. New and returning cast members are bonding, promos are coming out, and all feels right with the world.

A few things will be different this season, thanks to some new additions to the cast. Veronika Slowikowska, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall are all joining as featured players alongside Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who were new to the cast last season.

Repertory players Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang are all returning, along with "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Sherman appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this week — dressed as "writing night" — and shared a bit of what it's like to jump back into work and come up with new ideas for the new season.

"It's torture," Sherman joked of the traditional "writing night" on Tuesdays. "It's hell. You go to sleep with your eyes closed being like, 'Think of something good. Think of a good idea. Think of something funny!' And then you wake up the next morning with nothing, and then you crawl your sorry ass to work and you're like, 'Please, somebody help me.' And everyone's like, 'What you got?' And you're like, 'Um, a character called Poop Vampire who has a catchphrase, 'I want to suck your butt.' I don't know."

Will we see Poop Vampire on SNL tonight? That remains unclear, but here's everything we do know about the Season 51 premiere tonight, October 4, 2025.

Is SNL new tonight, October 4, 2025? Yes! After a long summer hiatus, Season 51 finally premieres tonight with five new cast members. Tune in on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC to watch the star-studded premiere live. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The last new episode was the Season 50 finale on May 17, hosted by Scarlett Johansson with Musical Guest Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny and Veronika Slowikowska appear during promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 1. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

