Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the October 25 Host and Musical Guest

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live is already off to an excellent start. Three episodes in, new Featured Players Ben Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, and Kam Patterson continue to find their footing in Studio 8H,

After a season premiere that saw the newly reformed cast performing together for the first time, beloved alum and comedy vet Amy Poehler returned, reuniting with Tina Fey in the cold open and engaging in a classic "Weekend Update" Joke-Off alongside Fey, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost and Michael Che. She also introduced us to "Emo Mom."

The following week, pop star and actress Sabrina Carpenter pulled double duty and absolutely killed it — watch all of her sketches here. And there are already three amazing Host and Musical Guests pairings to look forward to in November!

Get the all details on this weekend's SNL episode below.

Is SNL new tonight, October 25, 2025? No. SNL is taking a week off after three straight weeks of live shows, but the folks behind the show be back with a brand new episode on November 1.

Bowen Yang, Rei Ami, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, host Bad Bunny, and Mikey Day during Saturday Night Live's "K-Pop Demon Hunters" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is SNL's October 25 Host and Musical Guest? Bad Bunny and Doja Cat. NBC is re-airing the Season 51 premiere on October 25, featuring Bad Bunny's second episode as Host and Doja Cat's SNL debut. The episode let the Puerto Rican rapper lean into his native Spanish and celebrate his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, and also gave some of the new featured players the chance to shine. Jeremy Culhane was the very first face on camera for the season, and Kam Patterson appeared on "Weekend Update." Dobby the House Elf (Bowen Yang) also appeared on "Weekend Update" and gave us this season's first wardrobe malfunction.

Who else is hosting Saturday Night Live in November? Miles Teller and Brandi Carlile will take the stage on November 1, followed by Nikki Glaser and sombr on November 8 and Glen Powell and Olivia Dean on November 15. Teller and Carlile have headlined SNL before, but Glaser, Powell, sombr and Dean all make their debut as Hosts and Musical Guests. Glaser celebrated the news on Instagram by quoting Wayne's World: "SCHWING!!" Meanwhile, Powell gave a shoutout to his very first screen credit: "Spy Kids 3D finally paid off. Let's party, New York."

Miles Teller attends the 2025 Road to the Golden Globes Party during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 6, 2025; Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York; Glen Powell attends the Red Carpet Premiere of "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage; Amy Sussman/WireImage

How can I watch old episodes of SNL?

