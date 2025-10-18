Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Host, Musical Guest for October 18, 2025

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out which SNL episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

We're in the mood for some Saturday Night Live nonsense on October 18.

Three weeks into Season 51, Studio 8H has already seen major reunions, surprise guests, debut performances, one brutal takedown of perimenopause, and one delightful wardrobe malfunction, all before Sabrina Carpenter even arrived for her first Double Duty episode as Host and Musical Guest on October 18, 2025.

With her signature brand of cheeky, innuendo-laden humor and her love of "Go Go Juice," she has the capability to turn SNL on its head in the best way. We're hoping for a "House Tour," but we'll settle for anything short n' sweet. Either way, we all know Carpenter leaves quite an impression.

Get all the details on this week's episode of SNL below, along with everything you need to know about what comes next.

Is SNL new tonight, October 18, 2025? Yes. It's the third straight new episode in a row since Season 51 premiered on October 4 with Host Bad Bunny and Musical Guest Doja Cat. Amy Poehler headlined the October 11 episode with Musical Guest Role Model, and after the October 18 episode, SNL will take a week off before returning on November 1 with Host Miles Teller and Musical Guest Brandi Carlile.

Who is the October 18 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Sabrina Carpenter and Sabrina Carpenter. The pop star and actress is pulling Double Duty for her first time as Host and her second time as Musical Guest. She performed on the Season 49 finale with Host Jake Gyllenhaal, then returned for SNL50 to perform with Paul Simon and appear in the final Domingo sketch. Now, she gets an entire episode all to herself.

Sabrina Carpenter during promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 3. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

When is the next new episode of SNL? November 1. After Carpenter's October 18 episode, the show will take a week off. When SNL returns for another three weeks of new episodes, Miles Teller will host with Musical Guest Brandi Carlile. On November 8, comedian Nikki Glaser will make her debut with Musical Guest sombr, followed by Glen Powell and Musical Guest Olivia Dean on November 15.

