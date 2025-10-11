Amy Poehler, Role Model and Bowen Yang Get Mixed Up Before SNL

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the October 11 Host and Musical Guest

After a long summer of rewatching Domingo sketches and singing "My Best Friend's House," Season 51 of Saturday Night Live is officially underway.

Bad Bunny kicked things off on October 4 with a premiere episode that celebrated the singer's Puerto Rican heritage and native Spanish, while also highlighting some of the new cast members. Jeremy Culhane was the very first player on camera for Season 51, while Kam Patterson made his "Weekend Update" debut and Veronika Slowikowska appeared in multiple sketches.

Bowen Yang also continued his tradition of launching a new "Update" character during season premieres as Dobby the House Elf, whose pillowcase wardrobe malfunctioned midway through his appearance and prompted the phrase, "Dobby's come undone!"

"My fatigues are not well made," Yang improvised, though he clarified the line on Instagram after the show.

"Much love to the SNL costume department," he wrote. "Dobby's fatigues are VERY well made!"

Michael Che and Bowen Yang as Dobby the House Elf during Weekend Update from Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

You never know what's going to happen when SNL goes live, especially with a long-time pro like Amy Poehler steering the ship. The SNL alum hosts the second episode of Season 51, and we've got all the details below.

Amy Poehler during Promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 2 on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Who is the October 11 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Amy Poehler and Role Model. The former SNL cast member returns for her third time hosting, nearly a decade after she last hosted with Tina Fey in 2015. Poehler is already regaling new featured players with tales from the olden days, back when the "Weekend Update" desk was a public park and there was a man named Kenan wandering the halls. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, will be making his SNL debut, during which fans are keeping their fingers crossed that he'll perform his hit song, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." The big question is: Who will get to play Sally and join him on stage? Bowen Yang has already done it once, but that doesn't mean he can't reprise the role? We'll just have to tune in to find out! Tonight's episode airs exactly 50 years after SNL premiered on October 11, 1975, and while the major celebrations went down in February, you might as well keep it going with a toast to a well-earned birthday.

Musical guest Role Model, host Amy Poehler, and Bowen Yang during Promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 2 on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC