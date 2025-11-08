Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out which SNL episode is airing this week on NBC and Peacock.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Check Out the November 8 Host & Musical Guest

Somehow, we're already four episodes into Season 51 of Saturday Night Live.

Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Time is passing at the speed of light, hardly giving us the chance to really sit and appreciate what the new cast has given us so far. Remember that glorious Weekend Update reunion with Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler? Remember Bowen Yang's wardrobe malfunction as Dobby the House Elf? It feels like either just yesterday or many years ago when Sabrina Carpenter turned a hairbrush microphone into a real thing for her performance of "Manchild," and we never want to forget Miles Teller as both of the Property Brothers renovating the White House.

So many memories, and so many more to come as the season continues. But what, or who, is next for SNL? When's the next new episode? All the details are below!

Is SNL new tonight, November 8, 2025? Yes! Season 51, Episode 5 airs tonight at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

Who is the November 8 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Nikki Glaser and sombr. Both are making their SNL debuts. Glaser, a comedian and podcaster famous for her brutal, hilarious roasting abilities, told Seth Meyers that she's just planning to throw herself into the show, since she doesn't have much sketch acting experience. Her monologue, however, is on lock. "For the monologue, it's like rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, run it around town at different clubs," Glaser told Meyers. "That's the one I can have control over." sombr, real name Shane Michael Boose, is only 20 years old and a viral TikTok sensation with hits like "Back to Friends" and "Undressed."

Who are the next Host and Musical Guest of SNL? Glen Powell and Olivia Dean. Both will be headlining SNL for the first time, though Powell made a cameo appearance when his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney hosted in Season 49. He stars in the upcoming film Running Man and the show Chad Powers, while Dean hit it big with her smash, "Man I Need."

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

