Here's the details on this weekend's SNL — *and* details on how to watch the big anniversary special on NBC.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the June 7 Host and Musical Guest

The weekend of June 7 is a great one for Saturday Night Live fans: In addition to the regularly-scheduled episode, NBC is re-airing SNL50: The Anniversary Special the following night. That makes for an astounding four and a half hours' worth of sketches and musical performances!

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The February 16 anniversary special seemed to bring back every living person who's ever been involved with the show, packing the Studio 8H seats with A-listers and many of the funniest people working in comedy today. You wouldn't think that one of John Mulaney's New York Musicals could possibly go any bigger than they have, but SNL50's edition (which you can watch here) featured the most sprawling cast to date, with Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nick Jonas, Adam Driver, Paul Rudd, and Scarlett Johansson joining Mulaney and cast alums including Pete Davidson, David Spade, Kristen Wiig, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, and Cecily Strong.

Speaking of Strong, she revived her Jeanine Pirro impression for Season 50's Mother's Day cold open, celebrating her first holiday as a mom with her baby daughter and her SNL family.

"Best first Mother's Day ever," Strong wrote. "Bébé Strong MacG met so many of the people I love so, so much, including Colin Jessica Jost who wore a parka for their first meeting" (because Strong's Pirro was absolutely covering him with booze).

RELATED: Ariana Grande Stars in Three of SNL Season 50's Most-Watched Sketches

Season 50 was fully of surprise moments, but you're here to find out what's in store this weekend — get the details on SNL's June 7 episode below.

Is SNL new on June 7, 2025? No. The show is on hiatus for the summer, as Scarlett Johansson hosted the Season 50 finale on May 17.

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson's SNL Sketches and Monologue from the May 17 Finale

Host Mikey Madison as Molly Wilson during the "So LikeWhat Are We?" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, March 29, 2025 Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the June 7 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Mikey Madison and Morgan Wallen. Madison, who won a 2025 Academy Award for her title role in Anora, made her SNL debut on March 29. Her sketches included a Please Don't Destroy video that was a spiritual sequel to "Bad Bunny Is Shrek," "Mikey Madison Is Squidward." Morgan Wallen made his second appearance as Musical Guest.