Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the June 28 Host and Musical Guest

What do Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, Marcello Hernández, and Dwyane Wade have in common? They're all at least four feet tall and they all showed up in Brunson's Saturday Night Live monologue on May 3, 2025.

Brunson used her second hosting stint at SNL to make it clear that even shorties can be superstars. The Abbott Elementary star and creator may only be 4'11" and they may have tried to cast her as a kid on her own show, but she loves being short and even performed a song about it on SNL.

Brunson's monologue song about the power of being short is soon interrupted by the arrival of Carpenter, who is just one inch taller than Brunson and shares many of her life experiences. When they eat short rib, it just tastes like rib. When they read short stories, they feel like novels. When they look out across a room, they see "door handles, window sills, toddlers' eyes, people's crotches, and Jeremy Allen White."

SNL cast member Hernández crashes the party, and at 5'7" he's just thrilled to look tall while standing next to Brunson and Carpenter. Unfortunately, his time as a tall guy is overshadowed by the arrival of 6'4" former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

"I'm 6'4." In basketball world, that's like 4'10,"" he explained. "Shaq's like 7'1." I just really wanna be in the song." When Wade wants to join your kick line, you should probably let him!

Dwyane Wade, host Quinta Brunson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Marcello Hernández during Quinta Brunson's Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

You can relive this hilarious moment and more when SNL airs this weekend. Get the details on the June 28 episode of SNL below.

Is SNL new tonight, June 28, 2025? No, a new episode of SNL is not airing tonight, June 28. SNL is currently off for the summer after the Season 50 finale aired on May 17 with Host Scarlett Johansson and Musical Guest Bad Bunny.

Who is the June 28 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Quinta Brunson with Musical Guest Benson Boone. Brunson and Boone's SNL episode (Season 50, Episode 19) originally aired on May 3, 2025. The "Beautiful Things" singer made his SNL debut that night, while Brunson returned for her second episode. (Brunson's SNL debut aired April 1, 2023.)

Benson Boone during Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 19. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? You can stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

SNL50 was filled with cameos from stars and former cast members

Brunson's monologue was just one of many instances of big stars showing up out of the blue to celebrate SNL50, even before and after the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Sketches and monologues featured cameos from Kieran Culkin, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Gina Gershon, Emily Ratajkowski, Melissa McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone, Jim Gaffigan, and Julia Fox, as well as many former SNL cast members and writers. Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Kristen Wiig, Cecily Strong, Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney all briefly returned, ensuring that the 50th season had something for everyone, no matter their height or their favorite SNL era.

Paul McCartney, Lorne Michaels, and Martin Short during SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

