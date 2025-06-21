Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the June 21 Host and Musical Guest

Find out which episode of Saturday Night Live is airing this weekend.

One of the many gifts given in Saturday Night Live Season 50 was the "New Parents" sketch starring Bowen Yang and April 12 Host Jon Hamm as a couple named Randy and Trevor. It's not entirely clear which one is Randy and which one is Trevor, but to be fair, absolutely nothing is clear about them. They showed up to their friends' home in the sketch "New Parents," which aired when Hamm hosted on 2025, with a baby in hand, apologizing for being late since they're on "her schedule."

The problem is that all of these friends, played by Sarah Sherman, Andrew Dismukes, Heidi Gardner, and Mikey Day, had just hung out with Randy and Trevor the night before, and there was no mention of any new bundle of joy, or any plan other than heading to a comically-named club. So where did she come from?

"OK, I'm sorry, but 'gay people can't have a baby'?!" Hamm's character asks. "You are not allowed to talk like that."

"That is so invasive!" adds Yang, who wrote the sketch alongside Celeste Yim, Ceara O'Sullivan, and Jimmy Fowlie. "Why is it, when it's us, an interrogation? I don't ask you why you're poor!"

Hamm proved once again that he can have chemistry with any cast member on Saturday Night Live, no matter when (or why) he shows up. Hamm hadn't hosted since 2010 prior to his Season 50 stint, and if you feel like you've seen him on the show much more recently, it's because he's also made 14 cameos.

"In many ways, making a cameo is even more special than being the host," Hamm joked in his April 12 monologue. "Which is something Lorne's told me many times — always right before he loses service going into the tunnel."

Hamm was among the 20 lucky celebrities who got to play Host during SNL's milestone 50th season, and one of an even smaller handful who also got to make an appearance in SNL50: The Anniversary Special. In addition to appearing the "Close Encounter" sketch, Hamm also showed up during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Q&A segment to bashfully ask, "Am I funny?"

Answer it for yourself by revisiting Hamm's grand return as an SNL Host on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Is SNL new tonight, June 21, 2025? No. SNL is on hiatus for the summer ever since Scarlett Johansson hosted the Season 50 finale with Musical Guest Bad Bunny on May 17.

Who is the June 21 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Jon Hamm and Lizzo. For Season 50, Episode 18 on April 12, 2025, Hamm returned for his fourth time as Host and Lizzo returned for her fourth time as Musical Guest.

