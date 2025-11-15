Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Running Man star was a dancing man in the promo for this weekend's episode

Is SNL New Tonight? The November 15 Host & Musical Guest Are First-Timers

We're five episodes into Saturday Night Live Season 51, and there are already lines we can't stop repeating.

For one, after Nikki Glaser's trip to Make Believe Meadow in the November 8 "Pinwheel" sketch, we can't stop thinking about Mikey Day and Jeremy Culhane's adorable characters stumbling over how much they love the pinwheels, Anna! And to be fair, when you hold a pinwheel, it does have colors.

In Miles Teller's November 1 episode, Andrew Dismukes and Ashley Padilla brought two steamed-up characters to "Weekend Update" who gave new meaning to the word "door." And October 18 Host Sabrina Carpenter led a "Girlboss Seminar" that gifted us new affirmations like, "Girl, there's a special place in hell for women who are women, but when you're in the car of success, the only thing Susan B. is Anthony, and I'm on my period."

So when can we all expect another new, amply TikToked SNL catchphrase? Get all the details on who's coming up next on SNL below!

Is SNL new tonight, November 15, 2025? Yes! Episode 6 of Season 51 airs tonight.

Who is the November 15 SNL Host? Glen Powell. The Golden Globe nominee, who currently stars in The Running Man, also currently stars in the TV series Chad Powers, which he also co-created. It's Powell's first time hosting SNL, though he made a brief cameo on SNL in Season 49 when his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney hosted. If his incredible Christopher Walken homage of a promo is any indication, you're in for a great night.

Glen Powell at the Hit Man Photo Call held at the Four Seasons Austin on May 17, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo/Variety via Getty Images

Who is SNL's November 15 Musical Guest? Olivia Dean. Dean is a rapidly rising star from the UK, who went viral this summer with the song "Man I Need" from her 2025 album The Art of Loving. She is nominated for a 2026 Best New Artist Grammy, and like Powell, this is her Saturday Night Live debut.

Olivia Dean performs in concert during KALORAMA Madrid 2024 on August 31, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

