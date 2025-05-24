Which episode of Saturday Night Live is airing this weekend? Here's all the details.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 24, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Summer is nearly upon us, but the 20 episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 50 are well worth looking back on.

It's been a whirlwind era for the late night sketch show, filled with surprise cameos, nostalgia, and more than one milestone. Hacks star Jean Smart kicked off the season with her hosting debut, former cast member Martin Short was inducted into the Five Timers Club, while Timothée Chalamet made his debut as Musical Guest during his double-duty episode.

Newly-minted seven timer Scarlett Johansson broke her tie with Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore, and has now officially hosted the show more than any other woman. Marcello Hernández introduced us all to Domingo, and and The Lonely Island returned for the first time since 2018's "Natalie's Rap 2" with two brand new, extremely catchy Digital Shorts.

That's all not even counting the time SNL stuffed as many celebrities into its audience as possible on a Sunday night in February for a three-hour anniversary extravaganza. We had a fever, and the only prescription was more cowbell as much SNL as possible. And, after a jam-packed nine months, you're here to find out whether there's a new episode tonight. Details below.

Is SNL new tonight, May 24? No. The season finale aired May 17 with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny.

The Saturday Night Live cast, crew, and writers have certainly earned their summer break. Fortunately, there are 50 years of SNL right at your fingertips, as it's available to stream on Peacock anytime!

Who's the Host of ​​​​​​Saturday Night Live on May 24? Yes, NBC is re-airing the March 1, 2025 episode with Shane Gillis as Host and Tate McRae as Musical Guest at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT.

Shane Gillis during the "CouplaBeers" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 14 on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Kim Kardashian during the “Lawrence Welk” sketch on SNL: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

How do I watch the SNL 50th anniversary special? SNL50: The Anniversary Special will be re-broadcast on NBC on Sunday, June 8 at 7:30 ET/PT. You can also stream the special and the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Peacock.

