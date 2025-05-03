Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? All about the May 3 Host and Musical Guest

Can you believe there are only three more episodes until Saturday Night Live Season 50 wraps?

The 2024-2025 year has been a historic era for the long-running sketch show, seamlessly interweaving a fresh run of new episodes into a larger celebration of the show's half century on NBC. In some ways, it feels like it's been a lifetime since the season premiere starring first-time Host Jean Smart — and was it really only seven months ago that Ariana Grande first helped to bring famous wedding-ruiner Domingo into the world? On the other hand, summer hiatus feels like it is approaching way too soon, and we could easily watch 20 more new eps.

But it ain't over till it's over, and this weekend the Season 50 cast, writers, and crew return to Studio 8H to entertain the lucky live audience (here's the details on how to try to score a standby seat!). Check out everything to know about tonight's SNL below.

Is SNL new tonight, May 3, 2025? Yes! After a two-week break following back-to-back episodes from Mikey Madison, Jon Hamm, and Jack Black, Saturday Night Live is new again on May 3.

Quinta Brunson in Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 19. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

Who's the May 3 SNL Host? Quinta Brunson. Actress, comedian, and writer Quinta Brunson will host Saturday Night Live for her second time on May 3. The Abbott Elementary creator and star earned a 2023 Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy nomination for her SNL debut on April 1, 2023. That episode featured the original "Traffic Altercation" sketch that spawned a Season 50 sequel, "Drug Dealer," and the true crime-inspired "Bridal Cult Documentary." With ample past sketch comedy experience on programs like The Black Lady Sketch Show and History of the World: Part II, Brunson is sure to bring it once again.

Bosses

Who is the May 3 SNL Musical Guest? Benson Boone. The Washington-raised singer-songwriter will make his SNL debut ahead of the June 20 release of his next album, American Heart. Boone was nominated for Best New Artist at the 67th Grammy Awards in 2025, where he also delivered a viral performance of his hit "Beautiful Things" featuring a gymnastic flip.

Benson Boone attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

