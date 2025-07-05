Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's SNL's July 5 Host and Musical Guest

Find out which Season 50 is airing this weekend on NBC and Peacock.

What does one do when they find a tiny baby shoe on the ground at the zoo?

In Saturday Night Live's surreal Mother's Day version of Cinderella, "Tiny Baby Shoe," you sing a song about your plans to find its owner and become that baby's mom. Unfortunately for the character played by Jane Wickline, you may actually be searching for a man (Walton Goggins) with absurdly small feet.

It may sounds like one of those dreams you have when you've taken a bit too much cold medicine, but "Tiny Baby Shoe" is a pre-taped sketch that aired on Goggins' May 10, 2025, SNL episode. In a callback to Goggins' White Lotus season, Sam Rockwell popped up to make balloon animals in one of the many fun Season 50 celebrity cameos.

Did you miss Goggins' SNL debut? Not to worry — get all the details on which episode is airing on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, July 5, below.

Is SNL new tonight, July 5, 2025? No. The show is on hiatus for the summer. Scarlett Johansson hosted the Season 50 finale on May 17, so now we wait for Season 51.

Sarah Sherman, Host Walton Goggins as Albie, and Heidi Gardner during Saturday Night Live's "Mother's Day Brunch" sketch on Saturday, May, 10 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the July 5 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Walton Goggins with Arcade Fire. It was Goggins' hosting debut but Arcade Fire's 6th time as Musical Guests.

"Tiny Baby Shoe" was written by Jane Wickline, Dan Bulla, Ceara Jane O'Sullivan, and Jimmy Fowlie

Goggins showed off what he can do with his average-sized feet (or at least average-sized shoes) when he and his mother danced together during his monologue in celebration of Mother's Day.

As the show went on, his tributes to mothers got a little less wholesome. In "Mothers Day Brunch," he played a server named Albie who couldn't stop flirting with a pair of moms (Sarah Sherman and Heidi Gardner), much to their sons' dismay.

Goggins embraced the madness wholeheartedly during his episode, making it a delightful Season 50 entry.

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Will Ferrell as David Larry and Molly Shannon as Miss Colleen during "Dog Show" sketch on Saturday Night Live in 2000. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank

