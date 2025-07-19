Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? Here's the July 19 Host and Musical Guest

Find out which Season 50 episode airs this week on NBC and Peacock.

On January 25, 2025, Timothée Chalamet got to do what most Hollywood actors have never even attempted when he both hosted and performed as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live.

Many musicians are also skilled actors or at least passable comedians, but it's a little less common for a star who's primarily an actor to also want to take on the musical portion of the show. For Chalamet, however, it only made sense. He was earning critical raves for portraying Bob Dylan in the 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown, and so he clearly had the chops. And he'd already shown off his singing and rapping skills on SNL in the sweeping ballad "Tiny Horse" and as part of the rap duo Xan Mob in Season 46's "Rap Roundtable." Stepping in as Musical Guest was, in retrospect, the next logical step.

But what does this have to do with this weekend's SNL? Get all the details on the July 19 episode of Saturday Night Live below.

Is SNL new tonight, July 19, 2025? No. The show has been on summer hiatus since the May 17 finale with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny.

Who is the July 19 SNL Host and Musical Guest? The answer to both questions is Timothée Chalamet. The actor returned for his third go-round as Host but his first as Musical Guest on January 25, 2025.

Musician James Blake and actor Timothée Chalamet performing "Three Angels" as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live, Saturday, January 25, 2025. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

Chalamet's third turn as an SNL Host by addressing what a significant moment it was for him and for the ever-experimental sketch show.

"This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but it's my first time hosting it with a little 'stache and a little goatee," Chalamet joked in his monologue, asking the camera to zoom in on his chin. "Let's get a little close-up on that. That's 37 hairs right there! I'm literally going to be 30 years old next year."

"But seriously, this is a historic episode," he continued. "Because it's the first time an actor has also been the Musical Guest at Saturday Night Live. And if you're wondering if that's true, it's not. That's a distinction I share with the great Gary Busey."

Rick Danko, Gary Busey and Paul Butterfield perform on Saturday Night Live Season 4 Episode 12 on March 10, 1979. Photo: Fred Bronson/NBC

Technically, that's only sort of correct. Busey did perform during his Season 4 episode in 1979, but the Buddy Holly Story star was performing in addition to the billed Musical Guests, Eubie Blake and Gregory Hines. Which means no other actor has done quite what Chalamet did, though you can take a look back at every Double Duty SNL episode here.

Chalamet performed three Bob Dylan songs during his episode, just like Dylan himself in his 1979 Musical Guest appearance. Adam Sandler introduced a medley of "Outlaw Blues" and "Three Angels," and Kenan Thompson provided the intro for "Tomorrow Is a Long Time."

The Willy Wonka star may not have been a recording artist before, but he might as well get in the studio now. If you missed Chalamet's double-threat (triple, if you count the bungee workout) episode, catch it tonight on NBC.

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

