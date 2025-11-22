Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight? November 22, 2025 Host & Musical Guest

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The holiday season is upon us, which means a few things for Saturday Night Live's upcoming schedule.

First, it means that it's time to mark your calendar for SNL's Thanksgiving special. The annual event features a surprise mix of classic sketches about chaotic family dinners, larger-than-life parade shenanigans, airport insanity, and more. A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving airs Wednesday, November 26 at 9/8c, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Second, we're just weeks away from Season 51's big holiday show on December 20. This year, it's going to be quite the celebration with Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande returning to host for the third time. Plus, returning as Musical Guest for the first time since 1987, it's Cher! We're simply obsessulated.

Third, the holidays usually involve taking time off to spend with family, friends, and food, and that includes the cast and crew of SNL. There are still three new shows to go this year, and you can get all the details below.

Is SNL new tonight, November 22, 2025? No. SNL tends to take a break after three new shows in a row, especially around Thanksgiving.

Who is the November 22 SNL Host and Musical Guest? Bad Bunny and Doja Cat. NBC is re-airing the premiere episode this weekend. Bad Bunny kicked off Season 51 by hosting for the third time, just days after it was announced that he will be performing during the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Doja Cat made her SNL debut with two songs from her newest album Vie, while Bowen Yang debuted his impression of Dobby the House Elf on "Weekend Update." HUNTR/X, the girl group from the movie KPop Demon Hunters, also made a surprise appearance. Singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami showed up to celebrate our national obsession with the animated film by singing "Golden." Watch that here.

Host Bad Bunny and cast member Marcello Hernández during Saturday Night Live's "Parent Teacher Conference" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is the next SNL Host and Musical Guest? Melissa McCarthy and Dijon will headline the next new episode on December 6. This will be the first performance for Dijon, and McCarthy hasn't been back to host since she was inducted into the Five Timers Club in 2017. On December 13, Josh O'Connor will host for the first time, while Lily Allen is back as Musical Guest for the second time. She last performed in 2007! Ariana Grande returns December 20, with Musical Guest Cher.

Where can I watch old episodes of SNL? Stream sketches from every single episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

