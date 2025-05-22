Bros Are Totally Oblivious to Gilead in SNL’s Genius Handmaid’s Tale Parody

Weekend Update: Twins Bridgette and Paula Powers on Why Americans Should Move to Australia

Some guys have just been a little busy with work and stuff, and haven't had time to learn about "this thing with the women."

Some people should really pay more attention to the news.

Just a couple weeks after the adapted series of The Handmaid's Tale first premiered in 2017, Saturday Night Live aired their own version featuring Host Chris Pine. Everything is exactly the same, from the white bonnets to the names to the full destruction of women's rights to bodily autonomy, right up until a group of handmaids (Season 42 cast members Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Vanessa Bayer) encounter a couple of clueless bros (Pine and Mikey Day) who've been a bit out of the loop.

"Girl squad, man! What the frick is up?" Day's character says.

"You guys missed my Cinco de Mayo half birthday!" says Pine. "What'd you do, flake, or what?"

The women try to explain that under Gilead, they're now living under the republic and the government took away their money, jobs, and kids, thus now they're the property of men.

"Oh! I think I actually read something about that, but been super busy with work lately," Pine explains after a long, baffled silence. "My dad's a lawyer, he could help you out. He mostly does entertainment law but I'm sure he knows someone good."

"We can't," says Zamata's handmaiden, which prompts a defensive "OK, sorry for helping!" from Pine.

SNL's "Handmaid's Tale" starred the women of the Season 42 cast

When one of the women refers to Bryant's character as "Ofdaniel," her guy pal is confused, because her birth name is Ash. When she explains she's Daniel's property now, he grows concerned.

"Daniel? Oh no, that guy is like super conservative now," he says. "You should leave him."

When Ofdaniel explains she can't, she's rebuffed with a "Yes you can!"

Alex Moffat then shows up as another clueless bro who remembers there was some protest about this thing with the women.

"Oh yeah, I meant to go to that," he says after learning it was "several years ago."

Kyle Mooney then enters, wielding a big gun.

"What, girl squad! Ash, where you been? You missed pizza in the park," he yells. "OK, this is gonna sound awkward, but I gotta take you to government prison to torture you or whatever. But after that, a bunch of us are going to play tipsy putt-putt so you guys should come through!"

As they're led off to their punishment for speaking to men, Pine scoffs of the handmaids, "How much do you want to bet they don't even come?"

Safe to say they probably didn't.

SNL parodied The Handmaid's Tale again with Amy Schumer

When Amy Schumer hosted in 2018, she starred alongside Strong, Bryant, and Kate McKinnon in "Handmaids in the City," which imagined Elisabeth Moss's character Offred (played by Schumer) as the Carrie Bradshaw of the dystopia in a trailer for the newest, hottest, most topical show.

"As I was getting tased, I was shocked at my lack of rights in this new world — but stunned at how amazing I look in red," Offred said, as she was punished for a brunch of horrifying threesome jokes.

It is important to laugh, so blessed be this sketch.

