Amy Poehler, Tina Fey & Seth Meyers' Joke-Off vs Colin Jost & Michael Che Was Perfect

Weekend Update: The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together on Cuffing Season

Meyers used one word to describe being back behind the desk with his pals: "Home."

It was an "Update" desk reunion on Saturday Night Live's October 11 episode, when Host Amy Poehler visited Colin Jost and Michael Che — and she was soon joined by besties Tina Fey and Seth Meyers. A classic "Weekend Update" Joke-Off ensued, and it felt like old times in the best way.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Instead of a political angle, a woman who'd given birth to a 13-pound baby in Tennessee was the inspiration for their riffs. The four were soon firing off top-shelf material in a battle of wits and delivery. The winner? SNL's viewers.

RELATED: Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Teamed Up as Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem in SNL's Cold Open

RELATED: Watch Amy Poehler's SNL Monologue & Sketches from October 11, 2025

Amy Poehler called Tina Fey and Seth Meyers "my first wife and my second wife"

"It’s the first baby ever to bust out saying, 'Oh yeah!' Jost cracked, after introducing the news headline.

“Okay whoa whoa whoa,” Poehler interrupted, rolling in to show ‘em how it’s done. When Jost asked what she was doing at her old gig, Poehler replied, “What do you mean what am I doing here! A woman has a 13-pound baby and that’s the best you can do?”

When Jost asked her if she thought she could do better, Poehler brought out the big ol’ red button. Fey and Meyers soon joined in, to the cheering audience’s delight.

Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, host Amy Poehler, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

“My first wife and my second wife everybody,” Poehler quipped, gesturing to Fey and Meyers, who looked adorably happy to be there. Poehler kicked things off with, “The baby was so big he slapped the doctor on his ass.”

RELATED: Every "Weekend Update" Anchor Over the Years

RELATED: Who is Role Model? Get to Know SNL's October 11 Musical Guest

Meyers soon swooped in with “Damn, did she give birth to it or drive it out?”

“Here’s a fun fact: The second the baby was out, the woman zipped around the room like a deflated balloon,” Che buzzed in.

“The baby’s name is ‘Magician’ because it basically sawed his mother in half,” Jost said.

“She broke the hospital’s record, and then she broke off her husband’s penis to make sure it never happens again,” Meyers declared. Watch their Joke Off above.

Seth Meyers sweetly called his fellow Weekend Update anchors "Mt. Rushmore"

Sharing a photo from Saturday Night Live's Instagram stories of Meyers, Fey, Poehler, and Jost's backs at the desk, Meyers added one word: "Home." Humbly, he captioned a second photo of his five colleagues, "Me + Mt. Rushmore."

Meyers should give himself more credit: Before Colin Jost, Meyers held the record as the "Weekend Update" anchor with the longest tenure, holding it down from 2006-2014. Fey and Poehler chaired the desk together from 2004-2006, and Poehler then partnered with Meyers until 2008, forever changing the way SNL fans heard the word, "Really?"