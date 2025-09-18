Bad Bunny Hosts SNL Season 51 Premiere, Followed By an Iconic Alum & Sabrina Carpenter

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

A friend to the show since 2020, the Puerto Rican superstar will Host for his second time on October 4.

It's almost time: Saturday Night Live is back on NBC and Peacock on October 4, and the show has just unveiled the first three Hosts of Season 51.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Bad Bunny will host SNL's premiere episode, with musical guest Doja Cat — and he'll be followed by an iconic SNL alum who hasn't hosted in a decade, and a double-duty episode from Season 49 Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter.

While the wait for Season 51 has felt like a small eternity, the show's standout Season 50 was honored with three 2025 Creative Arts Emmys in early 2025, and seven for February's gargantuan SNL50: The Anniversary Special, including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. The SNL50 special added one more Prime Time Emmy to the tally on September 14 when it won Outstanding Variety Special. SNL remains the most Emmy-winning show of all time.

"When I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975, I was younger," Michaels began. "And I had a lot of dreams about what would happen in my life. Not one of those dreams was that I'd still be doing the same show for the next 50 years. However, here we are."

Season 50 of SNL was as popular with fans as it was with the Television Academy, as it earned a 12 percent increase in viewership versus Season 49. With an average of 8.1 million viewers weekly, the 2024-2025 season was the most-watched since 47.

Get all the details on Saturday Night Live's first three Season 51 episodes below.

Bad Bunny will host SNL's Season 51 premiere with Musical Guest Doja Cat

Bad Bunny, who made his SNL debut with a double-duty turn in Season 49, will host for his second time. The Latin music superstar has made several cameos on the show before and since, including two hilarious sketches in the Season 50 finale, in which he appeared as Musical Guest. His work on SNL even earned him a role in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2.

Bad Bunny poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

The three-time Grammy Award winner launches the world tour supporting his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album this fall, following a highly successful residency in his native Puerto Rico.

Incredibly, fellow Grammy-winner Doja Cat has never appeared on SNL and will be Musical Guest for her first time. Her fifth album, Vie, is out on September 26.

Amy Poehler hosts SNL on October 11 with Musical Guest Role Model

Amy Poehler will host SNL with Musical Guest Role Model.

Amy Poehler attends the 85th annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Role Model performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning host of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast was an SNL cast member from 2001-2008, and a "Weekend Update" anchor from 2004 to 2008.

Pop artist Role Model will make his Musical Guest debut. The artist is best known for his hit song "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out."

How many times has Amy Poehler hosted SNL? Twice. Poehler's October 11 episode will mark her third time has a Saturday Night Live Host, and her second as a solo act. After exiting the cast midway through Season 34 (check out the full Season 34 cast here), Poehler hosted two years later on September 25, 2010. She then co-hosted an iconic episode with longtime friend and collaborator Tina Fey that featured "Tina and Amy's Dope Squad" sketch. Here's hoping for more cameos in Poehler's Season 51 return.

Sabrina Carpenter is SNL's October 18 Host and Musical Guest

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Season 12 Episode 8 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Pop star and actress Sabrina Carpenter, who cameoed in Season 50 and kicked off the SNL50 anniversary special with a gorgeous duet of "Homeward Bound" with original artist (and early Five-Timers Club member) Paul Simon, will Host SNL for her first time and perform as Musical Guest for her second time. The Grammy winner’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

When does SNL start again? SNL Season 51 premiere is on October 4, 2025. Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 ET / 10:30 PT on NBC and Peacock, streaming next-day on Peacock.

