SNL Season 50 Earned Seven 2025 Emmy Nominations — Including One for Bowen Yang

Saturday Night Live continues its reign as the most-nominated show in history.

When the nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced on July 15, Saturday Night Live walked away with seven nods for its Season 50 episodes. That's not even counting the love for SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, Beyond Saturday Night, and 50 Years of SNL Music, which themselves earned a total of 23 nominations.

Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang earned a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, marking his fifth nomination in five seasons. Yang will compete against fellow nominees Harrison Ford and Colman Domingo when the ceremony takes place on September 14 — but regardless of who wins, SNL has already made Emmys history.

Saturday Night Live scored 7 nominations, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

The sketch comedy series earned seven nominations, including Outstanding Production Design, Lighting Design, Technical Direction and Camera Work, and Prosthetic Makeup.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and will compete against Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Marcello Hernández, Colin Jost, and James Austin Johnson posing together during Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 6 on November 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Bowen Yang earned his fifth Emmy nomination overall

This is Yang's fourth nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. He was also nominated for Writing for a Variety Series for his work on SNL in 2019.

Yang responded to the nomination by posting a picture of the entire cast and crew on Instagram.

"The best part of working at [SNL] is the people," he wrote. "The people! Every person in every department shows up, gives their best, chugs Celsius indiscriminate of flavor. None of it happens without everyone in and out of this photo...I love them so much."

He also commented SNL's own post about his nom, and continued to be humble.

"Castmates were robbed," he wrote. "I said it."

Bowen Yang as Zander and host Lady Gaga as Pia during the “No More Slay” sketch on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How many Emmy nominations does Saturday Night Live have? Saturday Night Live is the most nominated program in the history of Primetime Emmys, and with the 2025 nominations, the show's shattered its own record. In total, SNL has garnered 338 nominations and 90 Emmy awards in total. When you factor in the 24 additional nominations for the SNL50 specials, SNL has now been nominated for 372 awards overall.The second most-nominated TV show of all times is Game of Thrones with 159.

