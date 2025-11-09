SNL's Quirky "Pilot Announcement" Sketch Earns Raves from Fans Like Gianmarco Soresi

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

In nearly every Saturday Night Live episode since he joined the cast in Season 47, performer James Austin Johnson has wowed viewers with his second-to-none Donald Trump impression. And while Johnson's showcased other fantastic impressions on the show from Joe Biden to Bill Walton and Bob Dylan, Nikki Glaser's November 8 episode revealed a new trick up Johnson's sleeve: An absolutely uncanny airline pilot voice.

In "Pilot Announcement," a flight attendant (Host Nikki Glaser) prepares passengers for the likelihood they'll be waiting on the tarmac for awhile longer. As one couple (Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes) starts to squirm in their seats, the pilot (Johnson) gets on the intercom to provide important updates.

They're not important to the flight, per se, but they are important to him and his dating life.

James Austin Johnson talks like every airline pilot ever in SNL's "Pilot Announcement"

"Hey, ladies and gentlemen, from the flight deck this is your captain speaking. Just got word from the tower, it's gonna be a little bit longer here on the tarmac. Probably in about 15 minutes, I'll come back on and tell you it's gonna be two more hours," Johnson's pilot tells them candidly. "Good news, its fine weather coming out of Cleveland. Should be a smooth flight once we get up in the air."

Kam Patterson and James Austin Johnson during Saturday Night Live's “Pilot Announcement” sketch on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

As the couple grouses, the captain surprises them with more news. "Truth be told, can't wait to get to Cleveland myself. Gonna be meeting up with a young lady out there. Met her on the apps," he relays. "Always said I wouldn't do the apps, but last night, got a little rum in me and said, 'What the hell?' Had co-pilot Richie here set me up with a profile."

He soon reveals — again, in exactly the airline pilot cadence we've all hear a hundred times — that he "just sent her kind of a risky text. She said, 'Hopping in the shower.' And I said, 'Without me? Haha.' Monkey covering eyes. Been about 20 minutes, no response. Spinnin' out a little bit, sure it's fine. Get you an update soon uh, sit back, enjoy the flight."

There's 576 planes in front of them, and there's a man on the air traffic control tower, "and even worse news, I had decided to double-text," the pilot admits. As the couple reacts, Dismukes' disgusted line delivery nearly breaks Sherman while Johnson's pilot continues to share his "text saga," his copilot (Kam Patterson) whispers tips, and the flight attendant requests advice from "any woman, kind gays, or Billy Dee Williams types."

Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes during Saturday Night Live's “Pilot Announcement” sketch on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Fans on SNL's YouTube account loved seeing Johnson showcase his skills in a non-Trump-related capacity, delighting his uncanny delivery. As one viewer wrote, "James Austin Johnson is DEFINITELY Phil Hartman’s long lost son, and NO ONE can make me change my dang mind!!!"

Standup comedian and podcaster Gianmarco Soresi shared the sketch on social media with the simple caption, "Loved it," while another fan wrote, "James Austin Johnson is brilliant. One of his best sketches yet!"

