SNL Brings Back Two Hosts for a Mamdani-Cuomo-Sliwa NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

With Election Day looming on November 4, New York City's mayoral race is at the center of the national spotlight, with Americans across the country watching to see if Zohran Mamdani beats Andrew Cuomo and long-shot repeat candidate Curtis Sliwa. And in the cold open of Miles Teller's November 1 episode, Saturday Night Live finally put speculation to rest over who'd be portraying Mamdani. Ramy Youssef joined Teller and two-time Host Shane Gillis for a lively mayoral debate.

"Hello and good evening," Kenan Thompson began, kicking off the cold open. "From NY1, I'm Errol Louis, and I am now officially the least famous person to be impersonated on SNL. But trust me, it's uncanny." (Can confirm.)

Teller, who delivered an ace Peyton Manning impression during his first-ever Saturday Night Live cold open, was perfect as Cuomo. As Thompson's Errol Louis aptly explained, "Tonight we're going to hear from two viable candidates and one good old-fashioned New York nut."

Who played Zohran Mamdani in SNL's cold open? Ramy Youssef. The standup comedian and Emmy-nominated actor and director hosted SNL in Season 49 — watch his sketches here.

Ramy Youssef during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1859, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

SNL's "NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open" spared no candidate

While Season 49 and Season 50 Host Shane Gillis definitely got the wildest lines as famous New York City radio host and Guardian Angels founder Sliwa, the cold open called out each candidate's quirks.

Teller's Cuomo introduced himself by explaining, "You all know me. I got us through COVID and then, yada yada yada, honk-honk, squeeze-squeeze," he gestured, referring to the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation as governor.

"I'm happy to be here, and I'm ready to spend the next hour hearing my opponents pronounce my name in ways you couldn't begin to imagine," Youssef said as Mamdani, mimicking his delivery. "And I know some of you are out there scared of the idea of a young socialist Muslim mayor. So allow me to put you at ease by smiling after every answer in a way that physically hurts my face."

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Shane Gillis got the best lines as NYC Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa

While Cuomo's murky political past and Mamdani's policy proposals were both skewered, Gillis got the pleasure of saying the zaniest things as colorful character Sliwa. "I'm thrilled to be here, and not getting shot in the back of a yellow cab five times by the Gottis and Gambinos, as I was famously in 1992, 1993, and '94," he said by way of introduction. But I'm the right choice to be your next mayor. No offense to my opponents, Mr. Cuomo, and I believe I'm saying this right: Zoltar Rob Zombie."

"I gotta say something. My opponent, Norbert Dim-Daniel, is inexperienced and, frankly, a nepo baby," Cuomo said. "Whereas my dad was just governor of New York."

"And of course, as you know, my dad was brutally kidnapped and tied to the tracks of the Cyclone at Coney Island," Sliwa added. He later shared his chaotic bagel order, which was "blueberry bagel toasted on strawberry cream cheese, eaten over a garbage can."

The debate featured a couple more guests: New Featured Player Kam Patterson walked on as disgraced current New York City mayor Eric Adams, while James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump popped up to remind voters he'll be monitoring the city closely.

James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during the "NYC Mayoral Debate" Cold Open on Saturday Night Live from November 1, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Cause I'm going to be very involved, very hands-on," Johnson's Trump said. "This guy knows about hands-on, right, Cuomo?"

Watch "NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open" from Season 51, Episode 4 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

