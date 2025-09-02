The freshly reworked slate of performers will hit the Studio 8H stage on October 4.

SNL Just Added 5 New Season 51 Cast Members — Including One from Please Don't Destroy

We're just weeks away from Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere, and the show's just announced five new Featured Players who'll be joining the cast.

While diehard comedy fans may recognize more than one face amid the new slate of performers, one is especially familiar. The rumors are true: Actor and comedian Ben Marshall, one third of SNL's contributing comedy trio Please Don't Destroy, is officially signing on as a full-time Featured Player!

While we can't yet share the full confirmed lineup of the Season 51 cast, the five performers below should give fans plenty to get excited about (and plenty of funny TikToks to watch) ahead of show's return on October 4.

SNL Season 51's new Featured Players include PDD's Ben Marshall

Learn more about SNL's five new cast members below.

Tommy Brennan

Tommy Brennan on stage during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 124. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023 and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Brennan is from Saint Paul, Minn., and his birthday is June 1.

Tommy Brennan Stand-Up: Growing Up with Six Sisters, Petty Arguments

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane attends the The Sperm Bank screening during the Shorts: Resilience - 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/Tribeca Festival

Culhane is known for his viral TikTok and online videos and is a regular on Dropout TV as well as a guest on podcasts like The Neighborhood Listen. Culhane also performs with the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles.

Culhane is from Altadena, Calif., and his birthday is Feb. 17.

Ben Marshall

Ben Marshall during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 20 on May 17, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Marshall joined the SNL writing staff in 2021, and has appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy since their very first Digital Short in Season 47, "Hard Seltzer." He also had a guest role on Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face.

Marshall is from Savannah, Ga., and his birthday is May 1.

Please Don't Destroy - Hard Seltzer

Kam Patterson

Kam Patterson at the Permission to Tonight at the Improv as part of SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images

Kam Patterson is a stand-up comedian and a regular on live comedy podcast Kill Tony. He can next be seen in Netflix’s 72 Hours. Patterson is from Orlando, Florida, and his birthday is April 10.

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska attends the Peacock x Vanity Fair Game Night at Le Chalet on May 6, 2025. Photo: Landon Nordeman/Peacock

Slowikowska is known for her viral sketch comedy content on Instagram, where she's racked up one million followers, and TikTok. She has appeared in Tires and What We Do in the Shadows. Slowikowska is from Barrie, ON, Canada and her birthday is Oct. 29.

Saturday Night Live premieres on October 4, 2025

Get ready for brand-new cold opens, fresh "Weekend Update" installments, and an exciting roster of Hosts and Musical Guests when Season 51 premieres on October 4 at 11:30/10:30c, airing live across all time zones on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Stay locked into NBC Insider for up-to-the-minute info on what to expect from the 2025-2026 season — and here's how to request standby tickets.

