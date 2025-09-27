Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Learn more about the artists who'll be performing live from Studio 8H, from new hitmakers to returning friends of the show.

Get to Know Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 51

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to rock, with help from some heavy hitters in the music world.

Season 51 is getting ever closer, and the first three Hosts and Musical Guests have finally been announced. As NBC announced on September 18 ahead of the premiere, returning Hosts like Bad Bunny and Amy Poehler are paired with SNL newbies Doja Cat and Role Model, respectively. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has previously put in musical performances, sketch appearances, and a monologue cameo, and now the short n' sweet singer will do it all at once in her own double duty episode.

Doja Cat and Role Model join the "Manchild" singer on an increasingly impressive list of stars who have performed on the Studio 8H stage.

For a comprehensive look at how many musicians have dazzled as Musical Guests over the years — sometimes even before they became superstars — stream Questlove and Oz Rodriguez's feature documentary, Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, on Peacock now.

As recounted in the doc, Adele performed "Chasing Pavements" on SNL in 2008 and her debut album literally became an overnight success as a result. In 2021, Taylor Swift debuted the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on the SNL stage, and in 2025, Lady Gaga brought the house down with two unbelievable stagings of Mayhem album tracks that challenged the definition of what a stage even is. Now, it's time to find out what Season 51 has in store.

Get all the details below.

Every Musical Guest for Season 51 of SNL

October 4: Doja Cat

Host: Bad Bunny

Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Doja Cat is finally making her SNL debut. Host Bad Bunny is no stranger to Studio 8H and even performed as Musical Guest for the Season 50 finale, so Doja will be in good company. The pop-rap queen, known for hits like "Kiss Me More" and the recent "Jealous Type," promotes her Vie, her fifth studio album, released on September 26.

October 11: Role Model

Host: Amy Poehler

Tucker Pillsbury, aka Role Model, attends The Drop: Role Model at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Amy Poehler headlines Season 51's second entry with first-time Musical Guest Role Model. Born Tucker Pillsbury, the singer went viral in 2025 for his single "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." During live performances, he typically invites celebrities up on stage to dance as "Sally," including Kate Hudson, Natalie Portman, Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan and Renee Rapp. Role Model has performed on Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and opened for Gracie Abrams' 2024 tour.

Season 51 cast member Bowen Yang played Sally during Role Model's Tonight Show performance back in April 2025.

October 18: Sabrina Carpenter

Host: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon perform “Homeward Bound” on SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. Photo: Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Sabrina Carpenter is officially pulling double duty for her first time as SNL host. The "Espresso" singer was Musical Guest on May 18, 2024 in the Season 49 finale, and she's made multiple appearances since then. She opened SNL50: The Anniversary Special with Paul Simon and parodied her own song in the third "Domingo" sketch. She popped up again to help May 3, 2025 Host Quinta Brunson sing about being short. She may not have hosted before, but there's no doubt she'll be right at home on that stage.

Sabrina Carpenter: Espresso

