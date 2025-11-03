SNL's "Missing Wives Docuseries" Trailer Profiles Three Clueless Husbands

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results

Ben Marshall and Kenan Thompson join the November 1 Host in a realistic parody of your favorite true crime docs.

Someone on the Saturday Night Live staff has been streaming a lot of true crime documentaries, and for that we thank them.

During his November 1 episode, Host Miles Teller starred in "Missing Wives Docuseries," a pitch-perfect parody of the format, if the "disappearances" affected husbands who weren't really listening (or checking the calendar, or the bathroom). Teller, along with Ben Marshall and Kenan Thompson, plays a husband who is desperately searching for his missing wife.

"Coming soon to Netflix, the true story of three men whose wives mysteriously vanished," says the narrator, as the panicked husbands are seen crying and screaming their wives' names into the night.

"She was there, and then poof, she had disappeared," Marshall's character recounts.

But this doc soon introduces "never before seen" interviews with the missing wives themselves, who quickly reveal the relatable twist.

"I was on a business trip," says Teller's frustrated wife (Veronika Slowikowska), adding, "I had told Doug about it maybe 45 times."

"I was at my sister's for the weekend," says another, played by Ashley Padilla. "As we had discussed for months."

"I was literally in the bathroom," Sarah Sherman's character reveals.

SNL's "Missing Wives Docuseries" was written by Ben Marshall, Mike DiCenzo, Ceara O'Sullivan, Jimmy Fowlie, and Jake Nordwind

While the ladies exasperatedly explain how much they weren't missing, we see how the men cope without their wives.

Teller reads notes like, "Heat at 450 for 20 minutes," and "Please move laundry to dryer," and assumes they are cryptic clues. He calls his wife's parents to tell them their daughter is dead, and then decides to move on romantically with a dating profile reading simply, "Wife disappeared, 6'3."

Thompson, who is seen in security footage learning that his wife is going to Poughkeepsie, seems to have forgotten everything about his entire life. He calls his sons "two small men" who "came out the basement," and then yells at his adorable dog, "What do you eat?!"

Ben Marshall and Sarah Sherman during Saturday Night Live's "Missing Wives Docuseries" sketch on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

Marshall, whose wife was simply in the bathroom for an extended amount of time, plays basketball naked, sets a cup of noodles on fire, shoots a mirror, and draws a hysterical portrait of his wife that Sarah Sherman should absolutely hang on her wall.

We wouldn't be surprised if there's an eventual follow-up about three wives whose husbands have been banished from the house — or at least to the couch — for the foreseeable future.

Watch "Missing Wives Docuseries" from Season 51, Episode 4 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.