Melissa McCarthy's Husband Gave Her a 5-Word Pep Talk to Play Chris Farley on SNL

The SNL Five-Timers Club member said she was intensely nervous before crushing it on live TV, and got a pep talk from husband Ben Falcone.

You'd never know it from her incredible, desk-crashing performance, but Melissa McCarthy had an extremely anxious moment backstage during the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary special in 2015.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

The SNL Five-Timers Club member was minutes away from paying tribute to her comedy hero, Chris Farley, by playing Motivational Speaker Matt Foley on a special edition of "Weekend Update." And as she told Howard Stern a few months later, the prospect made her so nervous she was "shaking."

The Spy actress told Stern that it largely stemmed from the fact that Farley was a major influence on her comedy. "I said I couldn't do it," she said. "They asked me to do it and I was like, 'Oh my god, I can't.' I have, like, a drawing of Chris Farley. Chris Farley looms very large for me. I think he was just really amazing and special and I looked up to him so much."

"First of all, you're there in front of every great person who ever did Saturday Night Live," Stern pointed out.

"And, who knew him!" added McCarthy.

"It could have gone horribly wrong," Stern continued. "Either everyone's going to say, 'What does she think she's doing? She shouldn't do that bit.'"

"That's what I thought," McCarthy confirmed. "People were going to think I pitched it, and like who am I to do that?"

But at least two people, Tina Fey and McCarthy's husband, knew that she could.

RELATED: All of Melissa McCarthy's SNL Episodes Are Emmy-Nominated — Watch Her Best Sketches

Melissa McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone told her to "go like a freight train" to play Matt Foley

It was former SNL head writer Tina Fey who wrote the Matt Foley homage, and asked McCarthy to do it. It didn't keep the nerves away.

"That was the most nervous...I was shaking before the door opened," she recalled. "I really don't do that. I started shaking so hard that somebody goes, 'Are you okay?' I couldn't get my legs under me. My legs were bouncing. My head started going..."

That's when McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone stepped in to calm her down.

"My husband said, 'If you're doing him, with how you feel about him, he would go as hard as possible and go like a freight train. Freight train, freight train,'" she said. "I was like, 'For him, I'm just going to go.'"

Watch Melissa McCarthy's performance as Matt Foley from the SNL40 special below.

Melissa McCarthy wore the real Matt Foley costume on SNL

McCarthy played the character at the end of SNL40's "Weekend Update" anchored by Fey, Amy Poehler and original cast member Jane Curtin. After Emma Stone played Gilda Radner's Rosanne Roseannadanna and Edward Norton played Stefon alongside Bill Hader, McCarthy showed up to end the segment. In a short blond wig, McCarthy stepped into Farley's very same Matt Foley costume.

RELATED: Chris Farley's "Explosively Funny" in SNL's "Matt Foley: Van Down by the River"

Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy as Matt Foley, and Jane Curtin during the Weekend Update skit on SNL40 on February 15, 2015. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I was actually wearing his clothes," McCarthy said. "That was the actual jacket and tie, and they just took it in and shortened the sleeves without altering the object. It had sweat stains. When I put it on in the dressing room, I just burst out crying."

"My name is Matt Foley and I am a motivational speaker," announced McCarthy's Foley. "First off, I am 35 years old. I am divorced, and I live in a van down by the river. I'm here to tell you that being a 'Weekend Update' anchor will not bring to you or you jack squat! But we are going to rip it up at that party, and I'm gonna dance with you, you're gonna dance with her, and I am definitely dancing with you."

RELATED: SNL's "Chippendales Audition" Sketch Was Chris Farley's Star-Making Moment

McCarthy eventually threw herself onto the desk, smashing it to pieces.

"[I was] screaming in Jane's face," McCarthy remembered. "I'm sure I spit on her. Her ears had to be howling. She was like, 'You should have even gone louder! You can't be too crazy.'"

When the fall aired, the entire desk collapsed, leaving Poehler to quip, "Oh no, it's the only desk we have! Sorry Jost and Che."

McCarthy never got to formally introduce herself to the comedy giant before his death in 1997, but she got close.

"I served him coffee once when I worked at Starbucks," McCarthy told Stern. "I didn't want to make it awkward, so instead of making it awkward, I just stood there for probably 45 seconds going...," she added, making a stunned face. "And I was like, 'Cut it out, you're freaking him out.'"

He was probably fine — unless she was serving him Colombian decaf coffee crystals.

Watch SNL40's "Weekend Update" above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Shop official Saturday Night Live merch:

mercury-0225_swn_snl