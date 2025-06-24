SNL's Prescient M3GAN 2.0 Sequel Had Two Killer Robot Dolls Slaying in the Club

The real movie comes out June 27, but Saturday Night Live did a surprisingly similar version in 2023.

M3GAN 2.0, meet M3GAN 2.0.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

The murderous robot doll M3GAN returns in the forthcoming M3GAN 2.0, and she's accompanied by a second murderous robot doll in the sequel. The movie hits theaters on June 27, and there's a lot of dancing in the trailer, as well as Allison Williams looking a little worried. If you're thinking, "I've seen this film before," you're not completely wrong: Saturday Night Live kinda did it first!

When Aubrey Plaza hosted SNL on January 21, 2023, she starred in the "M3GAN 2.0" parody trailer. Chloe Fineman played the original doll, and as the voiceover explains, she was a real hit with the gay community, who called her "camp" and "a gay icon."

"So now, we're slapping together a sequel which promises to be even more gay," the narrator says. M3GAN 2.0 is here to slay even harder. Forget singing "Bulletproof" in the club, because now M3GAN is getting down to the White Lotus Season 2 theme song (Plaza one of the stars of that season, and the song slaps).

RELATED: What is M3GAN 2.0 Rated? Everything You Need to Know

"M3GAN 2.0" was written by Chloe Fineman, Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara Jane O'Sullivan, Ken Tola, and Alison Gates

In a "Behind the Sketch" video, Fineman explained how the video came about.

"Mikey Day texted me, 'You have to play M3GAN,'" she said, in full M3GAN glam. "A week later, I happened to be with Aubrey (Brag!) and we also talked about M3GAN. And then I saw it on Sunday, and here we are."

Behind the Sketch: M3GAN 2.0

And if you're wondering what the secret is to talking like M3GAN, Fineman was willing to share.

"In order to look doll-like, we're gonna barely move our mouths and then ADR it," she explained. "That's a little inside movie magic."

RELATED: M3GAN Takes on a Robot Even Scarier Than Her in First M3GAN 2.0 Trailer (WATCH)

Host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0 and Chloe Fineman as M3GAN during the “M3GAN” sketch on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

M3GAN 2.0 star Allison Williams made a cameo in SNL's "M3GAN 2.0"

When Williams, star of the real M3GAN movies, runs into the club to warn everyone that her M3GAN dolls are murderous, her warning falls on deaf ears.

"Oh my god," says Bowen Yang's character. "Are you from the show GIRLS?"

The crowd deems her GIRLS character Marnie a gay ally, so Williams is welcome to party.

Allison Williams during the “M3GAN” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 48 Episode 10 Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

In the real M3GAN 2.0, Williams plays Gemma, a roboticist who recently had to destroy her robot creation after it went on a murderous rampage. Now, she's an author who speaks out about the dangers of AI, but she's forced to revive M3GAN to fight off a new evil robot named AMELIA. The most important part is that M3GAN is still dancing, but she's also flying through the air and leaping off cliffs.

"I don't care if she did kill four people," one M3GAN fan tells antoher in a crowd of other M3GAN fans. "She is a smoking hot warrior princess!"

The real M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27, 2025. Watch SNL's "M3GAN 2.0" from Season 48, Episode 10, above, and stream every episode of SNL ever on Peacock.